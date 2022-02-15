Be heart smart: Lifestyle changes clearly emerge as the key to correcting AFib

There was a time not long ago when millions of Americans with the irregular heart rhythm condition known as atrial fibrillation were told the only proven treatments for correcting it were strong medications, surgical intervention or even having an electrical device shock the heart back to normal rhythm.
But over the past decade, a growing body of clinical research has shown that a steady combination of healthy diet, regular exercise and other lifestyle changes could reduce or even eliminate the need for those treatments.
Affecting more than a third of all people at some point in our lives, particularly over the age of 55, atrial fibrillation (AFib) is an irregular, often very rapid heart rhythm that can lead to blood clots in the heart and — the reason it’s such a major concern — a fivefold increase in the risk of stroke.
A normal heart rhythm is regular and organized in relation to whatever activity we’re doing — slow if sleeping, faster if we’re exercising. With AFib, that rhythm is disorganized, out of sync with the activity level. The heart may race even when the body is at rest.
Symptoms can vary widely. Some feel like they’re having heart palpitations, either fast or just irregular. Others report they just feel tired, fatigued or short of breath, unable to do exercise. Some experience chest pain or lightheadedness.
Many feel no symptoms at all; the only reason they know they have AFib is because it was picked up on an electrocardiogram, the standard test for diagnosing it.
Leading risk factors associated with AFib are overweightness, high blood pressure, diabetes, hyperthyroid, sleep apnea, physical inactivity, alcohol consumption and smoking. People who have those conditions or make those lifestyle choices have a much higher risk.
So it was that researchers took a closer look at how managing those modifiable risk factors could not only help treat AFib, but in some cases even reverse it. While the pharmacological and surgical treatments for AFIb have proved highly effective and generally safe, they nevertheless can be invasive and do have side effects with risks of their own.
Among the most common nonlifestyle treatments for AFib are anticoagulants and other heavy-duty medications that control the heart’s rate and rhythm; an ablation procedure that deliberately scars tissue in the heart to block abnormal electrical signals; and the use of electronic cardioversion methods that can restore a normal heartbeat by sending an electric pulse or shock to the heart.
Again, those treatments have been, and continue to be, highly effective, and for years had been the three main pillars of managing AFib.
Now there’s a fourth. In 2020, the American Heart Association, based on a series of studies, issued a position paper and statement adding lifestyle modification to the list of key treatments for AFib. The upshot: patients can have as much control over AFib through their own lifestyle management than any drug or procedure.
There are many things a patients can do to reduce the frequency and duration of AFib:
• Reduce and manage your weight. A 10 percent weight loss can reduce AFib as much as any anti-arrhythmic medication.
• Increase your physical activity. Thirty minutes per day, or even two to three hours a week, of moderate exercise can reduce AFib significantly. Aerobic exercise and resistance training are especially helpful.
• Manage your other conditions. If you’ve got diabetes, sleep apnea, high blood pressure or other conditions, treat them optimally to reduce or eliminate AFib.
• Reduce or completely stop alcohol intake. It has shown to be a major trigger of AFib.
• Stop smoking. It’s another major contributor to AFib and other health problems.