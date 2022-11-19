Someone recently told me COVID plays no favorites. After having the virus three times in just over a year, I’d say if it does, I’m one of its favorite people.
I first tested positive for COVID-19 in late September 2021, just a week after my 37th birthday. My husband unknowingly brought it home after a large outbreak at work, during the early days of the Delta wave. He got it first, then our 6-year-old son and mom last. My son and I are asthmatic, and my husband has COPD.
It was difficult and often scary that first time. My husband and I were vaccinated, and responded quickly to the monoclonal antibody therapy. There was no vaccine approved for children then. On day four of the virus, David struggled to breathe so much I had quietly packed a bag to take him to Baystate in case we couldn’t make it to the next nebulizer breathing treatment, given every four hours.
The second time I got it was in early April of this year. We went to an indoor water park, letting our guard down for the first time since the pandemic started. When the nurse called to tell me my PCR was positive, I cried, feeling stupid and guilty and bamboozled. This was the start of the Omicron variant. Somehow, I was the only one in our house who got it.
This fall, we got our bivalent boosters. I was finally starting to feel relaxed. And then in mid-October my parents visited to drop off my son’s Halloween costume. My mom had a bad cough, but my father had just gotten over a bad cold, and he had tested negative for COVID more than once. Within 24 hours of them leaving, my dad and I had low-grade fevers, chills and positive COVID tests.
When the nurse called me this time, I interrupted her: “I’ve heard this all before,” I said. “This is my third time.” This time, I felt numb.
I’ve tried to find statistics to show how rare this is, but all I’m seeing is that third or fourth reinfections are indeed rare, but are becoming less so as we enter winter. What we do know is every time we get infected, our chances of suffering a range of medical problems increases.
A recent study of U.S. veterans shows that people who are reinfected with COVID-19 are much more likely to have heart attacks, strokes, breathing problems, mental-health problems and kidney disorders. The study does include many older men with multiple medical conditions, so they have a higher level of risk. But still, I worry.
Before you say, “It’s just a bad cold,” I’ve never had a cold that made me lose my sense of taste and smell for a month, or a cold that makes me forget words in a brain fog that can go on for weeks. I’ve had crippling fatigue and lingering pain in my hips, knee joints and wrists after each infection.
I’ve had all the treatments: my first antibody infusion was administered via an IV drip, administered on the COVID floor of Berkshire Medical Center. I took Paxlovid on my second go around and experienced gastrointestinal side effects that made it difficult to eat. This time, I opted for the infusion again, but was pleasantly surprised to find it in a less frightening, out-patient setting that only required one vial injected into an IV port. The setting was less we’re-all-about-to-die and more “how many times have you gotten it?” (The afternoon I was there, only the nurse administering my meds could match me at three.)
Some people like to make a contest out of it, but really, we’re all the losers. Even with the more toned-down CDC quarantine recommendations, getting COVID is still incredibly inconvenient. The first time I had COVID, it was somehow easier. The world was still afraid, willing to slow down so you could get better.
Now, COVID stopped me with muscle aches, fever, chills and a mild headache that lasted for days, but there were still deadlines to meet, school lunches to pack and a little trick-or-treater who just wanted his mom to hold his hand. It was clear to me that the world is back to normal, even if I was not.
I would like to say that with each infection, I’ve somehow become immune to the mental stresses, even if I clearly can’t be immune to the actual virus; but I’m not. After my second infection, I spent months dealing with anxiety around travel, anything outside our normal routine, and illness. I reached a point when my anxiety was close to being unmanageable and affecting my son. I had finally found some coping mechanisms that were working. And then, I got sick again.
When people found out I had it for the third time the first question was usually if I had the latest booster (yes) and where I got it to assess if I was behaving irresponsibly (I was not, at least no more than the average, careful person). Because, as much as I’d like to say I did something wrong, I’m not sure I can. I’m the first to get all my boosters, wear masks in public places. But I’ve also got the PTO bake sale that needs cookies, in-person work meetings and moments of fun that my family desperately needs.
Let me be clear: vaccines and boosters are still worth it. I’ve never been hospitalized; my husband has only gotten it once. Our family is vaxxed to the max and thankful for it.
COVID has never been a moral issue. There is no right or wrong person who will get it. In that way, it certainly plays no favorites. I can only hope that it’s had its fun with me for a while and will move on and hopefully not to any of you this winter.