Clarence Fanto: Is local democracy in free fall? Maybe not

LENOX — With annual town meeting and election season at roughly the halfway point, there has been one shock-and-awe outcome in the southern Berkshire County towns I cover.
By far, the biggest “you can’t make this stuff up” surprise was Monday’s 202-202 tie in the West Stockbridge Select Board race between the current chairwoman, Kathleen Keresey, and challenger Jon Piasecki. He’s a landscape architect and proprietor of Wiseacre Farm who has served on the Planning Board and Conservation Commission.
The only parallel that surfaced in our electronic archives dates back to July 15, 2002, when special election in Stockbridge for a vacant seat on the select board there resulted in a 194-194 outcome, requiring a second vote two months later to declare George Shippey the winner. But author, Eagle columnist and former town official Ruth Bass recalls a 1977 Richmond Select Board tie, a recount, then an election, followed by a second tie and a second runoff.
A recount, mostly funded by the state, is in the cards for West Stockbridge. It’s an elaborate procedure, as I observed last year in Stockbridge when Select Board Chairman Roxanne McCaffrey lost to challenger Jamie Minacci by seven votes. The recount requested by McCaffrey was held 16 days later in what I reported as “an intense, suspense-filled 75-minute hand count” of the electronic ballots by volunteer citizens.
The result, witnessed by the Board of Registrars, attorneys, six poll watchers selected by the candidates and members of the public was a one-vote swing, yielding a five-vote margin for Minacci. McCaffrey is now seeking a return to the Select Board in this Monday’s local election.
Now, West Stockbridge can look forward to a similar dramatic recount, though in this case, if the result remains a tie, a special election would be needed to resolve the deadlock.
In a letter Wednesday to Town Clerk Ronni Barrett and Town Administrator Marie Ryan, Piasecki formally requested a recount.
Does the tie reflect a down-the-middle division in the town — as he suggests — or was it more than a one-issue election, as incumbent Keresey believes?
Lurking in the background is the ongoing dispute between The Foundry, a live entertainment venue within shouting distance of the long-established Truc Orient Express, a Vietnamese restaurant that shares a building with the Out of Vietnam gift shop, which is also the residence for the family owners of both businesses. They fled war-torn South Vietnam as refugees in 1975, settling in West Stockbridge three years later.
The restaurant has been a popular destination for nearly 45 years. The dispute about concert noise and the town’s special permit for The Foundry is now in Massachusetts Land Court following an appeal filed for the restaurant’s co-owners, Truc Nguyen and Trai thi Duong.
A shift in the makeup of the population in West Stockbridge appears to be at the heart of the divisiveness in town, according to Piasecki.
“It was a hard-fought, somewhat bitter election,” he told me. “We’re clearly very divided and we have to figure out ways to bridge that divide. We’ve broken into two very serious camps and I hope we can deal with it amicably.”
With new residents arriving, he asserted, the result is “a major change to the culture that was here. A lot of newer folks have expectations from different places and they don’t acknowledge what’s here. It’s part of a larger change in the Berkshires over gentrification. We’ve broken into tribal camps. Maybe it’s the denouement of democracy.”
He described a “big schism” over the long-running feud between The Foundry and the Vietnamese restaurant’s owners.
Keresey’s view is that the election involved much more than one issue. “There has been division,” she acknowledged, “and I believe that there’s room for both of those businesses in our town. I believe in both The Foundry and Truc’s Orient Express and in their rights to exist as businesses and [I] would very much like to see them co-exist.”
The immediate and urgent priority is how the West Stockbridge Select Board will continue to function until a recount that might produce a winner. That question was being sorted out Wednesday afternoon by a member of KP Law, the town counsel.
Meanwhile, in Lenox, Monday’s election ballot had only one contested race — Town Moderator John McNinch, challenged by citizen-activist Sonya Bykofsky, secured his eighth one-year term, 497-111. Bykofsky, in a conciliatory comment, said she was pleased by the election turnout and by securing more than 100 votes. She also complimented McNinch’s deft handling of the town’s often-raucous annual town meeting last Thursday that yielded a hard-fought win for a new wireless facilities bylaw.
With no listed candidates for three School Committee openings, three Lenoxians won as volunteer write-ins — Michael DuPont, a financial advisor at Greylock Federal Credit Union, Kim Graham, former director of the Lenox Community Center and the Lenox Council on Aging, and Kim Winger, the vice-president of the Morris Elementary School PTO.
At a time when a big chill has settled over local participation in town government, there are some encouraging signs this week that local grassroots democracy is still alive, if not well, in the Berkshires.