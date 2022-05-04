May the Fourth: Looking back on 45 years of 'Star Wars' movies in the Berkshires

Since the 1970s, the force has been strong in the Berkshires.
Today, May the Fourth — a riff on the famous line, “May the force be with you” — is “Star Wars” Day, an informal holiday observed by fans. Later this month, May 25 marks the 45th anniversary of the release of the first film in the franchise.
In honor of this milestone, I combed through The Eagle’s archives to see how each era of this film series impacted the Berkshires — from its first installment, which is arguably one of the first blockbusters and helped popularize what I call “event movies” (films whose release is so large, they in of themselves are significant pop culture events), to 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker.”
The Classic Era (1977-1983)
The first three films in the “Star Wars” trilogy — “Star Wars” (aka, “Episode IV — A New Hope”), “Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back,” and “Episode VI — Return of the Jedi” were released in 1977, 1980 and 1983, respectively, and had a big splash in the Berkshires.
“’Star Wars’ is a fun movie,” Eagle critic Milton Bass wrote in his review of the film on July 19, 1977. “It is imaginative, it has marvelous special effects and it offers a kind of nostalgic return for all those who read comic books or watched sci-fi serials at Saturday matinees in theaters or weekend mornings on television.”
The April 4, 1978, Eagle featured an ad for England’s Toys, advertising classic “Star Wars” toys from Kenner that were all sold for mostly under $10. Some of those toys can go for over $10,000 today.
The May 11, 1978, Eagle revealed that “Star Wars” played for 23 weeks at Pittsfield’s Capitol Theatre, and held the record for its longest-running film. It was so popular, people had to be turned away from the 779-seat theater as “half the city trooped into the Capitol to see ‘Star Wars.’” Audiences also “gobbled down as much as 150 pounds of popcorn a week” when the film was playing there.
In 1980, “Star Wars” music debuted at Tanglewood in Lenox. Composer John Williams, who scored music for all nine episodic films in the franchise, took over the Boston Pops that year, as Elsbet Wayne remarked on Aug. 6, 1980, that they performed with “the utmost musicianship,” playing selections from “The Empire Strikes Back.”
Despite this, after the release of the third “Star Wars” film, fans’ excitement was starting to cool down. Eagle critic Tim Cahill reflected in his review on May 28, 1983: “As a successor to ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Return of the Jedi’ is ill fit. There is almost nothing new here. The battles we’ve seen before; the creatures we’ve seen before (if not in earlier ‘Star Wars’ films, in Jim Henson productions); the perils we’ve seen before. There’s even a Death Star, as before. Everything has dulled with age. ... ‘Star Wars’ has outlived its usefulness, and it seems to know it.”
The Prequel Era (1999-2005)
It wouldn’t be long before interest in “Star Wars” would spark anew. In 1991, Timothy Zahn would pen the “Star Wars” spinoff book “Heir to the Empire,” which would launch a canon series of novels, comic books and video games known as the “Star Wars Expanded Universe.”
In 1997, special editions of the original trilogy hit theaters. At the end of the 1990s, the first film in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, “Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace,” hit theaters.
“It seems ridiculous in retrospect that there was considerable debate a month ago as to whether movie audiences had any interest in seeing the reissued ‘Star War’ trilogy,” Eagle critic Bill Everhart wrote on Feb. 24, 1997. “’Star Wars: Special Edition’ has been obliterating competing movies as if they were so many Imperial fighters. ... The success of the ‘Star Wars’ trilogy reminds us again of the timelessness of a good story, well told.”
The Special Editions have become infamous for altering the original three films in small ways, like updating their special effects, and in large ways, like who shot first — Han Solo or Greedo? — in a key scene in the original film. But soon after, Berkshire County caught “Star Wars” fever again with “The Phantom Menace.”
The Eagle’s Derek Gentile documented on May 20, 1999, the crowd that gathered in Great Barrington to see the film: “The Mahaiwe’s 1 p.m. show had a small crowd, but by the time the 4 p.m. show rolled around, the line for tickets was winding down past the Castle Street cafe.”
Gentile reported that he encountered a young man hoping to buy tickets for the 7 p.m. show around that time, anticipating that the line then would be “unreal.” But the film received mixed reviews.
“I didn’t think it was as good as the first one,” Charles Harris, a Berkshire School student, told Gentile.
“On its own, ‘The Phantom Menace’ is entertaining and eye-filling,” Everhart wrote in his review of the film, published on the same day. “But we have come to expect more than that.”
Eagle correspondent Stefanie Cohen noted on May 17, 2002, that the lines for “Attack of the Clones” were significantly shorter at the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough than they had been for the previous film, which “incited parking lot campouts and around-the-block lines for tickets,” but attributed it to advance sales both in person and online. “Attack of the Clones” did indeed see a dip in ticket sales at the box office, but they picked up with the prequel series’ third installment “Revenge of the Sith,” which also garnered better reviews.
The Sequel Era (2015-2019)
While the prequel trilogy wrapped up on a critical high note in 2005, it wouldn’t be until 2015 with the release of “Episode VII — The Force Awakens” that the Berkshires would get another “Star Wars” film — with the exception of 2008’s animated “The Clone Wars” film. The Eagle’s Phil Demers attended a preview showing of that film on Dec. 18, 2015, at The Beacon Cinema in Pittsfield, where lines of fans waited — some of them dressed in Jedi robes from the films.
“The fans invariably expressed disappointment in George Lucas’ prequel trilogy — released between 1999 and 2005 — and excitement and hope at the prospect of picking up the story of the original Star Wars trilogy characters, 30 years later,” he wrote.
That trilogy would also receive mixed reviews from its follow-up films, “Episode VIII — The Last Jedi” and “Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker,” though that seems par for the course for “Star Wars” trilogies. All three have had their fair share of critical snags.
What remains consistent throughout 45 years of “Star Wars” movies in the Berkshires is enthusiasm and excitement that renews with each new trilogy to go to a local theater to see the latest adventure from the galaxy far, far away.