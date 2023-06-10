Lorena Dus: Celebrating vibrancy and pursuing togetherness for Immigrant Heritage Month

June is a month when we celebrate diversity in several ways in the U.S. It is Pride Month, and we celebrate diversity in gender identity and sexual orientation. It is the month we celebrate Juneteenth and the freeing of the last enslaved African Americans. Since 2014, June is also Immigrant Heritage Month. This celebration has become increasingly important as immigrant bashing has surged significantly along with white supremacism and xenophobia in the United States.
The blaming of recent immigrants for many social problems is not a new phenomenon. This is more than a little ironic, especially in light of the fact that every single American alive today is an immigrant or the descendant of immigrants, even members of the tribes considered Indigenous to North America. They were actually immigrants themselves — albeit close to 20,000 years before the arrival of colonizers from Europe.
For me, moving to the U.S. and becoming an immigrant in this country came with the excitement of calling the United States home. I see June as a time to celebrate but also to reflect and act. For hundreds of years, recent immigrants have brought their beautiful cultures (and amazing food!), strong work ethic, brilliant minds, entrepreneurship and unique experiences that have grown our economy and strengthened our communities. According to the Kauffman Foundation’s Index of Startup Activity, immigrants to America are twice as likely as native-born Americans to start a new business.
Instead of revering “the richness of difference,” the U.S. seems bent on limiting recognition of our incredible diversity. One of the many disturbing forms this takes is the banning of books running rampant in this country. Marginalized, historically underrepresented groups are primary targets when books are banned. According to research by PEN America, there were 1,477 book bans during the 2022-23 school year alone, and 30 percent of the banned titles feature characters of color or discuss race and racism.
Daily, we witness the problems that stem from our broken immigration system and how fear of deportation plagues immigrants and their family members in our own communities. In the context of domestic violence, immigration-related circumstances can be exploited by an abuser to coerce and manipulate their partner.
Immigration status is one of the most powerful tools they have. An abusive husband might: threaten deportation or otherwise use his wife’s immigration status to threaten her; take advantage of his wife’s limited English skills or her limited knowledge of possible legal protections and/or social services available to her; isolate his wife at home without a job, driver’s license, phone, friends or access to her family; ensure his wife is financially dependent on him; have increased power because battered women who try to leave are not likely to have access to bilingual shelters, interpreters certified to appear with them in court, or access to police or 911 operators.
In Berkshire County, the work that Elizabeth Freeman Center does is vital, offering a safe space for those affected by domestic and sexual violence through free, accessible and confidential services, no matter their immigration status. They put safety and social justice first.
Immigration is a polarizing word, but it shouldn’t be. The current political climate seems to threaten the celebration of varied cultural backgrounds and ethnicities. The importance of a month like June is not just to celebrate our heritage but also to reflect on our history and understand how it aligns with the histories of minorities in this country. Immigrants have not only shaped our nation’s culture but have helped drive our economy forward.
One organization working to improve the immigrant experience in the U.S. is Welcoming America. Welcoming communities are more than friendly. They have inclusive values that are operationalized in their policies and norms that encourage all residents, including immigrants, to thrive locally and contribute fully.
Certified Welcoming is one of their projects. They have developed a “welcoming standard” used to evaluate whether city and county governments have implemented policies and programs that successfully include immigrants in all aspects of community life — civic, social and economic. In 2023, 18 American cities or counties have already achieved the designation as Certified Welcoming places including Boise, Idaho; Dallas, Texas; San Jose, Calif.; and Nashua, N.H.
Perhaps it’s time for Berkshire County to consider working toward this certification.