Editor's note: Today The Berkshire Eagle introduces a new column that will appear biweekly. Lost Tales of the Shire by local historian Joe Durwin will focus on oddities, mysteries and forgotten stories of our past. To read more of his work, see his blog, These Mysterious Hills.
There’s a lot of story in the many abandoned stretches of road that wind through the Berkshire hills. We pass by them all the time, those overgrown portals off the known streets where mills went bust, farms returned to forest, residential developments didn’t expand as far as expected.
In the tree line at the southwest corner of Pittsfield Cemetery, one can just make out the faint traces where King Street used to continue through to Onota Street. It’s a curious little scrap of woods at the swampy borderland between the burying ground and a former town dump, where an unfortunate hitchhiker was tossed out of a car after being robbed by two men at knifepoint in 1978.
Fifty years earlier, it was the escape route used by James Mahon and Louis Schaeffer after the attempted murder of Harold Plant in the cemetery in 1928.
Plant, 29, did not recognize the two men who sprung on him as he was digging a grave on that quiet Monday morning in May. The assailants stabbed him twice in the neck in front of multiple witnesses, then fled down the now-lost King Street extension to Onota Street. From there they ran up Lakeway, fleeing across the land now occupied by Taconic High School. They became stuck in the swamps of old Onota Farm, where police surrounded them.
Mahon and Schaeffer were newly arrived in Pittsfield, having hopped a freight train from Albany. As they explained during police questioning, they’d boarded with Stanley Messel and his family, whose tragic story precipitated this violence. It was Messel, they eventually confessed, who had paid them to kill Plant.
Stanley (“Sam”) and Helen Messel settled in Pittsfield from Poland in 1911 with their infant daughter, Rose, building a house on upper Sadler Avenue when that neighborhood was still mostly forest. Rose dreamed of being a dancer from a young age. By her early teens, she could dance en pointe for up to 25 minutes. Her parents sent her to New York City to further her study, but this was cut short when she eloped with another teenager in 1924. The marriage lasted just days, and Rose returned to Pittsfield.
In 1927, Rose was courted by Harold Plant, who’d been a tenant of her parents. One day he’d taken her to explore the gravel pits off Elm Street, where a serious accident ensued. After the attack at the cemetery, Rose would later testify that Plant had lifted her up in a steam shovel, then tipped her out. Plant denied he was anywhere near her when she fell into a gravel pit, and a grand jury ultimately didn’t find sufficient evidence to indict him.
Mahon and Schaeffer were found guilty in July and sentenced to a minimum seven years in state prison (Mahon’s sentence increased in 1931, when he dug an escape tunnel though his cell wall in Charlestown). Stanley Messel was found guilty as an accessory before the fact, sentenced to probation in light of the circumstances.
Almost one year to the day of the cemetery incident, Harold Plant was again attacked. This second assassination attempt was even more dramatic than the first. As he was driving to work from his new home in Hinsdale, Stanley Messel and two other men jumped out from some bushes on the side of the road onto the sideboards of his car, firing several bullets into the engine. Plant was dragged out, beaten with clubs, and left him for dead.
He survived, and Messel and the two men he’d hired — Ralph Thomas of Dalton, and Charles Green of Bennington, Vt. — were quickly arrested.
In the end, the drive for vengeance brought the whole family to ruin. Both Stanley and Helen were sentenced to six years imprisonment, along with the men they’d hired. With no one to care for her, Rose was shunted into the state infirmary in Tewksbury, where she died from infection a few months later. Stanley died a few years after his release, Helen a few years after that.
Harold Plant married soon after the trials, but served six months in jail in 1935 for “lewd cohabitation” with a married women in New Ashford. He died in Greenfield in 1980 — taking with him whatever secrets he knew of the 1927 incident that crippled young Rose, and the ensuing chain of events that ruined half a dozen lives.