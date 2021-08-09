On a warm, early July day, amid alternating sun and downpours, an archaeological excavation led by the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans Tribal Historic Preservation Office unearthed living floors of pre-Colonial Mohican homes. This irrefutable evidence of Mohican homesites affirms what the Mohican Nation has always known through oral histories and writings of its leaders and diplomats: that the Berkshires are Mohican lands.
In 2020, the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans moved their Tribal Historic Preservation Office to Williamstown, as part of Muhheconeew efforts to sustain relationships to the land that have endured across centuries of colonization. These excavations, and Mohican reconnection to their Berkshires homelands does not merely strike at the subsoil of Stockbridge, but at the political subsoil of the Berkshires and the U.S.: Indigenous lands.
Yet many writers for The Eagle and other Berkshire publications evade the critical questions of whose land they write from, and who has the authority to make decisions here. In a column, Lauren R. Stevens began: “Peeskawso Peak: say it three times and the new name of the high point (1,640 feet) on Monument Mountain is yours.” Stevens writes as though in speaking Mohican words, settlers can claim Mohican lands as their own. It’s the kind of sentence one can only write assuming that Native people are not reading, a cognitive dissonance that confines Indigenous people to the past as Mohican people are working to create a different future on their lands.
In her July 5 commentary for The Eagle, Carole Owens attends to the history of Mohican dispossession. Yet the piece, especially the ending, feels like a curtain call, and readers may inadvertently fill this gap in time with popular myths of Native disappearance that saturate U.S. culture.
Still here
But the Mohican Nation is still here. The Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans have sustained their collective political life through mobility and diplomatic kinship relations with the Oneida Nation, who invited them to western New York after they were made landless by Berkshire settlers, and the Menominee Nation, who shared their land in Wisconsin after Mohican and Oneida peoples were displaced from Western New York.
There is a long tradition of Mohican resistance behind the present efforts of the Mohican Nation (documented in Patrick Fraser’s 1992 book “The Mohicans of Stockbridge”), one Owens’ commentary fails to attend to in making politics in 18th-century Stockbridge seem like a sibling rivalry amongst white colonists. In 1759, Benjamin Kokhkewaunaunt, after finding Israel Williams surveying land south of Pittsfield, organized to forbid further survey work in the area. Following the 1763 town meeting engineered by Elijah Williams as a land-grab, John Konkapot and 16 other Mohican petitioners wrote a petition opposing the meeting and Williams’ position. Mohican resistance in the 20th century included the Mohican Nation organizing for congressional legislation in order to restore 13,077 acres of “surplus” land to the reservation in Wisconsin.
Mohican resistance continues today in ways that don’t often look like street protests, but instead can look like the repatriation and return of ancestors and documents, partnerships with Williams College, curating archives and collections, launching exhibits and excavating cultural sites. The Mohican Nation also led efforts to rename the peak of Monument Mountain as Peeskawso Peak.
As Mohawk political theorist Audra Simpson has argued, Indigenous politics disrupts cherished ideas of what counts as politics and of what is considered just or good. Reporting on Indigenous peoples all too often eludes such interruptions through narrations of “reconciling history,” dispossession without resistance or settler affection for Mohican lands. To understand the ongoing tradition of Mohican resistance calls into question how institutions like town meetings are shaped by the betrayal of Indiantown, and how Berkshire residents continue to benefit from living on lands unjustly taken from the Mohican nation.
In the present
Colonial dispossession is not a “dark part of history” nor a relationship that can be reconciled only through transformed personal relationships (as important as they are), but a set of political and economic relations in the present.
Mohican inhabitation and care for the land presently known as Berkshire County does not begin or end with the betrayed shared living experiment of Stockbridge. To close it into such a narrow time erases oral and written histories of the Housatonic Muhheconeew, who lived on these lands for generations prior to European invasion as part of the Council Fire of the Mohican Nation.
In the past year, the seeming “goods” of U.S. politics have been called into question by Black movements resisting police violence, Indigenous land protectors, resistance to Trump’s revanchist white nationalism, migrant movements and the COVID-19 pandemic. Garnering increasing support during this moment, the Stockbridge Munsee Band of Mohican’s work troubles that which is seemingly settled: Indigenous lands.
The Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans as a political body are reshaping the narrative and social landscape of the Berkshires. The ”Mohican Miles” exhibit at Mission House in Stockbridge and the ”Muh-he-con-ne-ok: The People of the Waters That Are Never Still” exhibit at Berkshire Museum provide critical correctives to historical gaps and contemporary erasures.
Against the colonial present, the Mohican Nation is working to chart an alternate future here and now.