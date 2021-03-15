New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently delivered his apology for being just a misunderstood, playful and harmless guy. That was not how those on the receiving end of his “playfulness” heard it.
“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended. I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.”
The all-too-familiar, performative jumble of phrases echoed the refrains we’ve heard from other men in similar straits over the past years:
Conditional statements? Check. Redirecting responsibility for the cause of hurt feelings back on the victim? Check. A hazy suggestion he would treat this as a learning moment? Check. Mr. Cuomo’s attempt at a credible apology landed with the same formulaic, absolution-seeking rhetoric we’ve heard before.
While crisis communications consultants often suggest constructing and delivering a public apology is somewhat formulaic, following the formula will almost always lead to further credibility loss, as it did in this case.
The governor’s apology failed for several reasons.
Truth and respectFirst, apologies are a form of truth-telling, but only if they air the story out and set the record straight after what might well be a highly contested litany of wrongdoing.
Apologies are also a form of moral acknowledgment; they must address the victim as someone worthy of respect and equally concede to the impact and harm caused by the wrongdoing.
Power and responsibilitySecond, “successful” apologies require far more than voicing apologetic words. There is always a meaningful broader context because it relates to the victim’s ongoing vulnerability and the wrongdoer’s sensitivity to that vulnerability.
Men often make public apologies to women when the primary contextual element is power and control. “I now understand,” notes the Governor, that “my position” could have been a factor. Mr. Cuomo’s career has been hallmarked by navigating the dynamics of power and control primarily. It’s fortunate — yet dubious — that he suggests the women now coming forward provide him that epiphany.
Sticking to the scriptThird, when apologies are public, they are often tightly scripted and carefully worded. Governors, CEOs and other high-ranking apologizers are guided by “apology legislation” — relatively new legal provisions that regulate or limit the extent to which the statement becomes evidence of criminal responsibility or civil liability.
Most new laws protect only expressions of sympathy, like “I feel bad about what happened to you.” They do not shelter apologies that include indications of remorse or self-criticism, such as “I should have acted to prevent myself from doing that.”
The elements of a decent apologyAs we hear or read an apology, we will be testing it for credibility and likely asking ourselves fundamental questions. A credible apology is framed as a unique story, not the phrasing from a formula. It embraces essential elements that lend credibility:
• Is it clear he accepts the actions or events in question and acknowledges them as wrong and harmful?
• Does he recognize that the person he is directing the apology toward was negatively affected?
• Do we hear a realistic assumption of responsibility for the actions or events and an expression of regret for them?
• Is there self-condemnation of the motives and actions that led to the behaviors?
• Does he recognize the victim as someone who deserves better?
• Will he commit not to do these or similar wrongs again, possibly in addition to becoming somehow better, meeting specific standards or values that are inconsistent with his past behavior?
• Can we hear plausible regret without straining our ears or squinting our eyes?
While each of these elements may not sound painstakingly explicit in each story, an apology that fails to address at least the first four elements will, in all probability, fly off the rails and collapse in its attempt to regain trust.
Why do apologies that get the content right still fail to win back trust? Because the apologizer must convey plausible emotion in the apology, which Mr. Cuomo could not muster. No one emotion captures what it is to be apologetic. Depending on the circumstances, a sincere apologizer may express sorrow, shame or anger at himself. He may be guilty, uncomfortable, despairing or hopeful. Though he found the voice to express what was in his heart during his daily COVID briefings nearly a year ago, he could not seem to pull that emotional switch in his apology to the women now.
Merely saying “I am sorry” is not sufficient for any personal or public apology. We dismiss Mr. Cuomo’s apology because he never explicitly assumes responsibility for seriously addressing the problem. We are reasonable to hold him accountable.
Taking responsibility should be the apology’s dominant theme. Andrew Cuomo knows how to take responsibility. It courses through most chapters of his self-congratulatory book about “leadership.”