Mary Ann Caproni: MCLA was right to shelf shelter plan but wrong about how it handled the issue

In James Birge’s recent interview with WAMC, the president of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts listed the reasons why he decided against the proposed plan to create a homeless shelter in Berkshire Towers. The state wanted to house up to 50 homeless families — some local, but mostly from other places, including some migrants — on the college campus. I have one thing to say to Mr. Birge: Shame on you.

How dare you indicate that our community would be unwelcoming to homeless people? You know nothing about us. During your tenure with MCLA, you have done nothing to make yourself known to the people in North Adams. But I know much about the college, formerly named North Adams State College, that brought strong recognition to our city and Northern Berkshire.

I received a master’s degree in English and education with many credits beyond that degree from NASC. I taught writing there. I also taught English for 37 years both in North Adams and Adams. My husband was employed by the college for 37 years. We are lifetime residents of North Adams where we have paid taxes, been involved in local churches and citywide events like Fall Foliage and politics. We have attended numerous events at the college both athletic and cultural. I have never seen or heard of you being involved in anything where local people meet and work together to better our city.

I understand the need to house the influx of immigrants to this country and this state. Apparently you have been in discussion with the state about this plan to use state-owned property to create a homeless shelter since last fall. However, the community has only been made aware of this recently. Not once did you ask for any input from citizens who own property, pay taxes, fund schools, run businesses, operate food programs and many more things to discuss how an influx of 50 families who need food, shelter, health care and jobs might impact that community. All you considered was that the college stood to collect more than $2 million to help the college make up for the losses incurred by your declining enrollment.

You state you are concerned about the safety of the homeless. Yet you do not indicate any concern about the safety of your students, the surrounding neighborhood or the community at large. Sir, as president of the college your first and foremost concern should be for the safety and educational welfare of your student population. Your next concern should be for the preservation of your extensive college campus, its buildings and grounds. Another valuable concern should be how the college is perceived not only by locals but future students and their families. You are in the business of education, not social work.

North Adams has a long and generous history of supporting food pantries and meal programs through churches and other nongovernment agencies, as well as school-sponsored programs that support food safety and after-school enrichment programs. North Adams citizens are constantly contributing to programs that help a variety of people in need.

If there is any “rancor or vitriol” coming from residents who have expressed their lack of support for this plan, it is not directed at the homeless community but at you, Dr. Birge, due to your lack of transparency. They are upset with you, who apparently thought we were too stupid or too uncaring to notice when something as major as transforming the fabric of the college and this community would take place without our knowing or caring.

Of course people are upset. You dropped this on the community and said, “Well, we can do this and you have nothing to say about it.” Of course you are going to receive communications using “strong” language. What did you think would happen? Did you think no one would notice? Did you think no one would care? Apparently you know nothing about North Adams. If you spent more time involved in college life and the people of North Adams, you would know what a proud, kind, hard-working, supportive community we are. We always want to be a part of the the conversation and the solution and not a part of the problem.

I for one am very happy that this plan is not going to move forward. This is not because I don’t like homeless people. (I was involved for years in the national program America Sings! that worked toward ending homelessness for children.) It is because I care very deeply about North Adams and the life of MCLA, our largest employer. I think if you took the time to get to know some of us, you would find a wealth of help in moving North Adams and MCLA forward.