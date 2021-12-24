ALTA, Utah — Many years ago, I attended Natchaug School in Willimantic, Conn. That old brick building felt solid and stately, with wide, dimly lit hallways, and heavy woodwork that always smelled like it had been varnished just the day before.
Mrs. Winters was one of my teachers there, and I remember how she spoke of something special coming our way, after all the work was done, on the last day of school.
When we reached that milestone, we would go on our final field trip — to her own house! Mrs. Winters lived out beyond the asphalt of Willimantic, away from its old factories and cramped walk-ups. Her home was nestled in spacious green fields and, best of all, her country backyard had a built-in pool.
On that great and bright June day, with the newly born, never-ending summer stretching out before us, we would swim all afternoon and have grilled cheeseburgers and then for dessert strawberries from a nearby farm. It sounded like paradise. I held onto the hope of that distant prize throughout the long school year.
Along the way, our science project loomed. I had a great idea. Willimantic’s Main Street terminated at a steel bridge, with the last stretch of the Natchaug River flowing beneath it. I decided I’d go down there and try to catch some fish. Then, I’d bring them to class. Everybody would be amazed. My closest classmates agreed and joined my happy plot.
Brothers-in-arms, we caught three fish and took them home. Later, we affixed them with nails to a piece of scrap lumber. We figured this was probably the way to do it. We wrote on the wood with a fat marker: “Carp.” “Catfish.” “Pickerel.” Science!
We basked in our success. It didn’t last. It was the worst science project of the year. The dead fish stunk so bad nobody noticed anything else. Our exhibit was banished from class so people could breathe again. But against all odds, never was heard a discouraging word from Mrs. Winters. To me, it didn’t make sense that there were no remonstrations. An air of grace is all I remember.
On a different day that year, some of the kids erupted into chaos and the class went off the rails. I was at the scene of the crime but this time, uncharacteristically innocent. Nonetheless, when righteous judgment descended, I was among the condemned.
In the hushed aftermath, I struggled for the courage to state my case. I approached Mrs. Winters’ desk, alone. Quick to listen, she waited. I spoke. “Mrs. Winters. I didn’t do it.” She reached out matronly arms, and said, “Well, if you didn’t do it, then you’re not in trouble.”
From that sudden shared moment of truth and trust, a still small voice resounded and still echoes — a simple, enduring revelation testifying to a mere schoolkid that, amidst all life’s brokenness, goodness and wholeness can prevail. And I realize now that even if I had done it, Mrs. Winters would have forgiven me, making the moment even more meaningful.
The last day of school arrived and we embarked on our final field trip. All that I had hoped for came true and more. The green grass, the deep blue pool, the grilled feast, the abundant supply of farm-fresh strawberries and, in the evening, across the wide fields, fireflies appeared in the twilight. It was even better than I had imagined it. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Mrs. Winters’ radiant kindness reappears now in my mind as a bright star against the dark backdrop of time. Her gentle shepherding of my roughshod soul lit my pathway that entire school year. On this Christmas Eve, I wish I could let her know that, and share these stories with her.
As I reflect, I also wonder: How can it be that those long-ago moments still shine on so brightly, all these years after they momentarily flashed and then quickly vanished, like the fireflies in those fields? What can explain this mystery, this continuous surprise?
Might the explanation be another, greater surprise, the surprise of an eternal light giving light to all mankind that appeared for just a moment and then vanished, yet lives on forever? If God appeared humbly as a man, to walk his steps beside ours, blend our stories with his, speak peace to our hearts, reconcile us to himself and offer us the possibility of endless celebration above and beyond our current confines, then it all does make sense after all.
If we dare to embrace it by faith, this is the promise of Christmas, a once-in-a-lifetime experience that is forever renewed, reappearing through and beyond the ages in endless miracles all around us, making us whole in ways we never expected and in realizations always better than we imagined.
Merry Christmas!