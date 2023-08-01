Maureen Logan-Daniels: The sound of music enlivens your body and soul

The Berkshire hills are alive with the sound of music, and those echoing notes have a healing effect on everyone who hears them.
From the great lawn and shed of Tanglewood, to the musical theater venues up and down the county, to the numerous outdoor music events throughout the summer in North Adams, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and communities in between, the constant stream of music provides an audible background theme for life in the Berkshires.
When we think about all the ways music touches our lives, it’s truly everywhere: in our homes, car, while we do chores, when we’re at work, while we exercise, when we relax, when we celebrate, and even when we mourn.
We are drawn to the various tempos based on our mood or situation. Music has the power to improve an event, our day and more. It can motivate and inspire, encourage us to relax, let go, and feel happier.
Music is a uniting and uplifting force, sometime referred to as our universal language. It is more important and powerful than we often realize.
Medical science is proving that point. Recent studies from Harvard and the National Institutes of Health suggest that music helps improve the recovery of motor and cognitive function in stroke patients, reduces symptoms of depression in dementia patients, and even helps patients undergoing surgery to experience less pain and heal faster.
Music opens circuits in the brain that scientists don’t completely understand. Learning to play an instrument can improve children’s reading, math and other school skills. The healing power of music is mysterious, yet clearly therapeutic.
Music is used therapeutically in many settings. Even the rhythmic sound of running water can help reduce stress and symptoms of depression and anxiety, and support those dealing with serious issues such as disease and recovery. Music is a powerful instrument to promote feelings of comfort and safety while coping with a difficult treatments and situations, as has been shown with cancer patients.
In everyday life, music can help us change our moods, our behaviors, and our affect. Quicker tempos for exercise, slower for relaxation, motivating music to clean the tub. Studies show that our heart beats in sync with the music we listen to. This is known as the Mozart effect.
Spending time to enjoy music is in itself a reward. Whether it’s listening, playing or dancing, we feel it’s impact deep within our soul. It has a natural power to keep us calm, in the moment, and joyful. Here are five simple suggestions on how to turn up the volume of music in our daily lives:
1. Turn the dial. When listening to the car radio, instead of always going to the news or talk radio, switch the station to some music that matches your mood or lifts it. At home, too, instead of watching a movie or clicking mindlessly through social media, close your eyes and immerse yourself in music.
2. Add a musical score to your chores. Scrubbing the sink, mopping the floors, weeding the garden and other tasks can be made more pleasant and go faster if you choose the appropriate music to set the tempo.
3. Enjoy finer dining through music. There’s no better way to experience a nice meal than with a background of calming music that lets you eat more mindfully.
4. Move your muscles musically. Your daily exercise routine can be much more effective and enjoyable if you choose music with the right tempo.
5. Set your musical mood for morning and night. Something energizing as you get ready for your day, something soothing as you lay your head on your pillow.