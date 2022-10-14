Maureen Maloney: Question 4 deserves a 'no' vote

Earlier this year, despite the ardent objections and the veto of Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts lawmakers forced through a bill that will give driver’s licenses to people living in this country illegally. In his veto message, Baker —no ideologue or extremist by any stretch — cited real and practical concerns with the legislation and the impacts it could have on public safety and election integrity.
First and foremost, Gov. Baker cited the inability of the Registry of Motor Vehicles to properly verify the validity of the documents that would be required to issue the licenses. With almost 200 different countries issuing their own unique documents in dozens of different languages and with widely varying degrees of quality and reliability, this is a job more suited to the experts at the State Department than the clerks at our local registry branches.
Further, the bill undoes critical reforms of our state driver’s licenses and their issuance process that Gov. Baker enacted just six years ago and takes us a massive step away from the attempt at standardization of driver’s licenses across our nation that began in 2005 with the passage of the REAL ID law. The Real ID law was originally passed at the recommendation of the 9/11 Commission, due to the fact that the 19 hijackers had more than 30 different state-issued IDs on their person at the time of the attack, none of which provided their actual identities.
The end consequences of this bill taking effect are, in the words of Gov. Baker, that “a standard Massachusetts driver’s license will no longer confirm that a person is who they say they are.” This is quite obviously a bad thing from a public safety perspective.
The governor also contends the bill presents major concerns regarding election integrity. It fails to include any measures to distinguish between a driver’s license issued to someone with lawful presence in the country and someone here illegally. In fact, the bill very specifically prohibits the registry from sharing citizenship information with the entities responsible for ensuring that only citizens are voting in Massachusetts elections. While the bill does not explicitly allow people here illegally to vote, in my opinion the above provisions significantly increase the likelihood that noncitizens will be registered to vote if this law goes into effect.
Beyond the issues of public safety and election integrity, giving driver’s licenses to people who are living here without legal status fundamentally undermines the rule of law in our country and would make our state a magnet for such behaviors. It’s unfair and insulting to the millions of legal immigrants that took the time and effort to go through the proper channels to come here. So long as some states and politicians continue to send the message that it’s OK to break our laws to get into the country, the immigration crisis we currently face will never be resolved. We urge you to vote for public safety, for secure elections, for fairness, and to send a message to out-of-touch Washington politicians that continuing on with such a fundamentally broken immigration system is not OK.
We urge a no vote on Ballot Question 4.