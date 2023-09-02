Melissa Silverstein: Who gets to claim Susan B. Anthony?

On Aug. 26, we commemorated Women’s Equality Day, which signifies when women secured the right to vote in America. One of the architects of the effort to secure that right was Adams’ own Susan B. Anthony.
What some might not know is that in the 1990s, decades after her death, Anthony became a poster woman for the anti-abortion movement. Her name fueled the creation of the Susan B. Anthony List (now Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America), which has raised money for decades for anti-abortion candidates and judges. SBA Pro-Life America and its allies have worked to create the illusion that Anthony and other first-wave feminists were opposed to abortion.
According to well-respected biographers and scholars, this take on Anthony’s stance on abortion is ahistorical. There is no evidence of Anthony’s opinion on abortion. The anti-choice movement has taken quotes and writings of Anthony’s and made giant leaps. In a 2010 Washington Post op-ed, historian Ann Gordon and journalist/biographer Lynn Sherr clarified this: “We have read every single word that this very voluble — and endlessly political — woman left behind. Our conclusion: Anthony spent no time on the politics of abortion. It was of no interest to her, despite living in a society (and a family) where women aborted unwanted pregnancies.”
Today, keeping Anthony firmly in the anti-abortion camp is even more vital to SBA Pro-Life America. Emboldened in the post-Roe world, the group has aligned itself squarely with candidates who support a federal ban on abortion, saying that it won’t support any Republican candidate who won’t endorse a nationwide 15-week ban.
I discovered that my small hamlet in the Berkshires is home to a museum that calculatedly perpetuates this myth about Anthony, housed where the suffragette was born. Carol Crossed, president of Feminist Choosing Life NY (FCLNY), purchased the property in 2006 with the express goal to cement the idea that Anthony was opposed to abortion. A March 4, 2010, NPR report detailed that underlying political agenda for the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum: “[Sally] Winn was originally commissioned by FCLNY ‘to explore ideas on how best to utilize the property (Anthony’s birthplace) for the advancement of the pro-life, pro-women philosophy,’ according to the organization’s 2006 newsletter.”
When the house was purchased, historian Stacy Schiff, who grew up in Adams and took the school bus past the house each day, wrote a piece in The New York Times reiterating that it is inappropriate to splice history together to your own liking.
I believe that you can’t be a feminist and be anti-choice. This issue came to a head for me and others on the local arts board in Adams, of which I am the president, when we embarked on the development of a cultural district to help create a sustainable downtown similar to those in more well-known sister Berkshire communities. One of the requirements is to create a map of “cultural assets,” and it quickly became clear that including this museum presented a fundamental problem for many of us. Not only does the museum’s website clearly state that it promotes an anti-choice position, so does its public and educational materials for students.
Crossed, who remains the museum’s owner and president, funded its renovation and some ongoing costs while also serving as president of the Charles and Mary Crossed Foundation, a private foundation that is a longtime major funder — to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars — to leading anti-abortion organizations, including law firms that have been the driving force behind a raft of cases attacking both abortion and contraception. Their signature wins include the Hobby Lobby case, in which the Supreme Court allowed employers to deny their employees access to birth control. There is also a direct financial connection between the Crossed Foundation and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, including a recent $200,000 grant to the Charlotte Lozier Institute, a nonprofit associated with the SBA List.
Our town has decided this museum needs to be on the cultural district map. My colleagues and I on the Arts Advisory Board have removed ourselves from this effort, believing strongly that the views perpetuated by the museum are antithetical to advancing our culture. Sadly, because our town will not move forward without us leading the charge, this museum’s politics will have lasting negative effects.
In the year since Roe was overturned, we have seen the havoc and harm that has been wrought by those determined to undermine women’s bodily autonomy. And it’s only going to get worse. The SBA Birthplace Museum (not to be confused with the Susan B. Anthony House in Rochester, N.Y., where she lived most of her life and which takes no position on abortion) is a link in a chain of institutions tearing away at our fundamental rights. No one can stand on the sidelines. I am lucky to live in a progressive state with our first elected female governor who believes so strongly in this issue that she has dedicated millions to expanding access to abortion care.
While our democracy teeters, it’s important to stand up for the truth. I want to reclaim Susan B. Anthony, not to put her on a pedestal, since she, like most others of her time, prioritized white women over Black people. Her racism is part of her legacy. I want to take her back from the people who have claimed her for their anti-woman agenda. I’m no Susan B. Anthony scholar, but since she fought to get women more rights, I would guess that she wouldn’t want to be associated with people whose goal is to strip away women’s rights today.