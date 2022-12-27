4 simple steps you can take to improve your mental health in the new year

As the holidays finally wind down, culminating in one last hurrah this New Year’s weekend, it’s time to take a nice deep breath and think about ways we can start 2023 with a fresh perspective on maintaining not only our physical health, but our emotional well-being. Whether you’re glad the season’s almost over or sad to see it end, we all need to make emotional adjustments as we end one year and start another.

Here are four simple steps to think about as you make this transition:

Establish or return to a steady, mindful routine – and stick to it

The holidays are anything but routine. Coming at the peak of the winter solstice, when our minds and bodies already are trying to adjust to the change of seasons, the holidays definitely throw off our routine rhythms. We accept it because it’s part of our culture; but it requires recovery. If you had a routine that worked for you physically and emotionally, get back to it as soon as possible. If you’re looking to create a new routine to steady your emotional life, think about incorporating more structure and mindfulness into your daily routines, especially your morning and bedtime rituals. Every morning, in addition to your usual hygiene regimen, incorporate time for pause and reflection. Maybe there’s that cup of coffee with the morning paper or your favorite podcast, followed by a few moments of deep breathing and mindful meditation. Before bed, maybe there's a warm glass of tea, 5 minutes of light unwinding exercise and some grateful reflection as you close your eyes.

Set realistic resolutions for 2023

Sometimes we can be overly ambitious going into a new year, wanting to make a lot of big changes in our lives. Those lofty goals, though well intended, often fall short and lead us to feel discouraged and eventually apathetic. Resolutions need to be realistic so you’re not setting yourself up for disappointment. For example, instead of promising yourself you’ll hit the gym every day, maybe shift that goal to making sure you get to the gym at least once a week, and on the other days do 20 to 30 minutes of aerobic activity at home. Instead of resolving to reach a certain number when you step on the scale, commit to adopting a more inclusive and loving way of viewing your body as a whole. Whatever your goals are, it’s ok to take smaller steps to get there.

Take time to pause, reflect and breathe

This is an extension of the first step about routines. It’s something we should do year-round but feels impossible during the holidays. As the new year begins, start consciously taking time to slow down. Think of little ways you can build mindful pauses into your day, maybe two or three times that you'll stop, breathe and reflect. These moments can be anchored to natural transitions in your day. When your feet first touch the floor in the morning, take a couple of deep breaths with a brief meditation or personal prayer. At lunchtime, close your eyes and take a moment of mindful reflection before you eat. When you walk through the door at home after a hard day’s work, take another pause, another few breaths of reflection.

Get yourself outdoors, even when it's cold

Here in the Berkshires, there's so much benefit to breathing the fresh air and getting a dose of sunlight when it’s available, even on the colder days. It’s about staying connected to nature as much as possible. Bundle up and venture outside. It may not be the same sort walk or hike you would do in the summer, but it will boost your emotional wellness.