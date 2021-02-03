Today marks the 78th anniversary of an extraordinary story that still speaks to us.
On that day in 1943, a German U-boat torpedoed the American troop transport Dorchester off the coast of Greenland. Of the 904 American soldiers and merchant seamen on board, 675 lost their lives in one of the largest sea disasters of World War II. The disaster is remembered for the enormous loss of life. It is particularly remembered because of four individuals who could have saved their own lives, but gave their place in a lifeboat to four others.
The four men who made that sacrifice were Army chaplains: a Catholic priest, a Jewish rabbi and two Protestant ministers. George Fox, a Methodist minister, had been a soldier in World War I and still suffered from wounds he had received in combat. Rabbi Alexander Goode and Dutch Reformed minister Clark Poling left behind wives and young children. John Washington, a Roman Catholic priest, had a just-widowed mother in New Jersey.
Nonetheless, each man volunteered for active duty after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Before sailing for the European theater of war, the four men trained in the same class of the U.S. Army Chaplains School on the campus of Harvard University.
The 1920s and ’30s were a high-water mark for religious intolerance in the United States. Anti-semitism was widespread. Relations between evangelical Protestants and traditional Catholics were hardly better. To promote national cohesion in the war effort, the American military promoted the idea that Americans shared a common Judeo-Christian tradition. Military chapels had removable crosses and Stars of David. Pulpits were draped with shawls inscribed with the phrase, “We all have One God.”
Nothing seemed to exemplify wartime Judeo-Christian harmony better than the chaplains’ response when the torpedo struck the Dorchester. The four men, who shared quarters, raced on deck and tried to calm the panicked solders. They distributed life jackets and encouraged men to jump overboard into lifeboats waiting in the frigid water. When they realized that many of the stowed life jackets and gloves had been destroyed, or the men had lost or forgotten to bring them to the deck, the chaplains handed their own to the young men, insisting that the reluctant men take them. Some of those soldiers survived.
As the ship went down, the four chaplains linked arms and, in unison, recited the Lord’s Prayer. “It was the finest thing I have seen or hope to see this side of heaven,” said John Ladd, a survivor who witnessed the chaplains’ selfless acts.
In 1947, the U.S. Post Office issued a stamp showing the “four immortal chaplains” linked arm in arm. Two foundations dedicated to fighting religious prejudice have been established in their memory.
Dozens of plaques and stained-glass windows, including one in the Pentagon’s interfaith chapel, depict their sacrifice. In dedicating one of those windows, President Harry S. Truman quoted the biblical verse, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”
The four immortal chaplains no doubt felt personal fear that day. Surely each would have preferred to survive and return home to their families and loved ones. But faced with the choice between a place in a life raft or saving the lives of others, they chose to give of themselves. And they did so without thought of one faith over another, or asking a soldier’s particular faith before handing him their life jacket or gloves.
On this Feb. 3, and throughout the year, their story should be remembered.