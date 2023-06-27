Michael Curry and John Madondo: Health care community has an obligation to ensure Bay Staters maintain coverage — and 300,000 are at risk

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people across the country were covered by Medicaid due to a public health emergency declaration enacted in January 2020. This access to Medicaid has allowed individuals, families, older adults and children to maintain insurance coverage throughout the pandemic and has provided critical health care protections to more than 2.3 million children and vulnerable adults in Massachusetts alone.
With the end of the federal mandate requiring states provide continuous coverage to Medicaid enrollees, an estimated 300,000 individuals in Massachusetts need to update their MassHealth or Medicaid information for themselves or their children to ensure they have continued health care coverage, either through Medicaid or other insurance options.
The good news is that many people will remain eligible for Medicaid through MassHealth. However, the renewal process can take time, so individuals should take action now.
Everyone who is currently receiving Medicaid must check their eligibility and determine if they need to take action to maintain their coverage. We all have an important role to play in ensuring those covered by Medicaid are aware of the steps they need to take to maintain access to continuous health care coverage.
Health care providers, community organizations and nonprofits that support individuals on Medicaid are uniquely positioned to help educate people on the importance of the Medicaid renewal process and walk them through it.
By assisting members with updating their information online and over the phone, providing English and Spanish informational flyers, and giving people access to internet, computers and phones, our very own federally qualified health centers across the state are removing barriers in order to help people renew their coverage. To ensure continuous coverage for complex medical and behavioral conditions, these organizations are committed to providing members with health navigation to ensure uninterrupted access to quality care.
While Medicaid renewals are not new, the process may be new for many due to the end of the continuous enrollment requirement. We must work together to educate individuals in Massachusetts and help them maintain access to healthcare coverage.
Routine care remains foundational for better health
Regular doctor visits allow individuals to obtain preventive care, critical screenings and the services needed to achieve their best health. For both children and adults, health care delays may mean missed opportunities to better manage chronic conditions, including access to medications, receive timely routine vaccinations or diagnose new conditions, which all could negatively impact a person’s long-term health and well-being.
It is critical that we bring awareness to the redeterminations process under MassHealth, as well as other coverage options available to ensure the people of Massachusetts are able to obtain the routine care they need.
In Massachusetts, the Medicaid program is provided through MassHealth. Individuals can renew their coverage online at mass.gov/masshealthrenew.
But not everyone has access to the internet. In fact, more than 10 percent of households in Massachusetts lack internet access at home. The state provides a phone number that people can call to renew, update their address and have renewal paperwork mailed to them: 800-841-2900. The call center is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
People who don’t qualify for Medicaid may find that private insurance available through the marketplace is more affordable than they expected. Options are listed at healthcare.gov, and the phone number is 800-318-2596.
Everyone should have access to high-quality, equitable care without having to worry that they will be unable to afford the bills. It is especially heartbreaking when families avoid annual well visits and routine immunizations for their children because of the costs —and do not realize help is available.