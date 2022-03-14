Michelle Goldberg: Putin has killed Germany’s post-Cold War assumptions

Dima Chornii, 15, right, with his parents Andreij and Tanya and his 7-year-old sister, Vlada, at Berlin’s main station on March 4. Dima’s great-grandfather died as the Red Army fought into Berlin less than a week before the end of World War II; the warm welcome he received as a Ukrainian refugee in Berlin was not lost on him. “It’s an irony of history. But the Germans are a changed people,” he said.