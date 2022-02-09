Students by the thousands, protesting U.S. participation in the fighting in Vietnam, move along the Mall toward the U.S. Capitol on April 17, 1965, after a rally at the Washington Monument. Todd Gitlin, a prominent anti-war and campus activist of the 1960s who drew upon his experiences and influenced many others as an author, sociologist and educator, has died at age 79. Gitlin was a onetime president of Students for a Democratic Society, one of the leading campus organizations of the 1960s and also helped organize one of the first major protests against the Vietnam War in Washington, in 1965.