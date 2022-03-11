Mirabelle Meyers: The broken foundations of Berkshire County’s housing inequality crisis

The Berkshires: A quaint snippet of countryside composed of small towns and big forests. People come from all over to stay in our hotels, eat at our restaurants and ski on our mountains.

But what most people don’t realize is that Berkshire County is facing an affordable housing shortage — one that will cause our economy and community to collapse if we don’t act. With house prices skyrocketing, people who have previously lived and worked in Berkshire County are being forced out of the area because they can no longer afford to live here. Let’s face it: The Berkshires needs more affordable housing.

Often, people associate the term “affordable housing” with negative stigma; however, affordable housing is simply housing that is made affordable to individuals at or below the area’s median income level. Contrary to popular belief, affordable housing is not always a run-down apartment complex with leaky ceilings and crawling with rats.

To give you an idea of the severity of the issue, here’s some numbers to crunch: The average monthly rent for a one-bedroom living space in Pittsfield is $1,250 (according to zumper.com), making the yearly cost of rent $15,000. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2019, the per capita annual income of a Berkshire County resident was $30,616. Now, the widely known rule is that no more than 30 percent of your income should go toward housing.

However, using these numbers, a Pittsfield resident is spending roughly half of their yearly income on housing. This likely doesn’t include payments for basic amenities such as hot water, electricity and internet. These intense financial demands make room for other issues, like food insecurity or inability to pay for gasoline. It’s not right to make someone choose between eating, and having a place to live. Affordable housing allows people to live here without having to sacrifice so much.

A deal with a neighboring hotel clears the way for an affordable housing project in Lenox The Lenox ZBA has approved the $30 million, 65-unit rental apartment project in 13 buildings off Pittsfield Road, with some revisions to address concerns by the adjacent hotel owners. It is expected to break ground in one year.

The truth is, our entire community benefits from affordable housing. The people who qualify for affordable housing are the people who are at the core of Berkshire County. I’m talking about individuals like restaurant waitstaff, hotel room cleaners and ski lift operators. These are the people who run the establishments that bring in a huge chunk of income for our area. Without them, the Berkshires cannot economically survive.

The other group of people who need affordable housing are individuals who provide essential services.

“People need to understand that the people we are helping are often our children’s teachers, the nurse at our doctor’s visits, the person making our food in a restaurant or the person fixing our plumbing,” said Hillary Howard, the administrative assistant at Construct, a local organization that advocates for affordable housing in Berkshire County.

If teachers can’t live in the area, what happens to all our schools? If nurses can’t pay the rent, how can our hospitals stay open? If Berkshire County fails to provide housing that people can actually afford to live in, we will no longer be able to function.

So if this is such an issue, why don’t we have huge affordable housing complexes popping up across Berkshire County? The reason is simple: People only want affordable housing if it doesn’t disrupt their view or look out of place next to their business establishment.

This is known as the “not in my backyard” stance. While people who take this viewpoint still say that they’re not part of the problem, they, in fact, are the problem.

“You cannot say that you are against inequality in America unless you are willing to have affordable housing built in your neighborhood,” Binyamin Appelbaum, the economics and business writer for The New York Times’ editorial board, said in a Times opinion video essay.

The problem is that countless individuals in Berkshire County can’t see past themselves, which puts affordable housing progress in The Berkshires on an everlasting hold. But there is a way out of this mess, and you can help. Yes, you. Hopefully reading this has opened your eyes; now I want you to speak up.

It can be something as little as (politely) correcting a friend who takes the “not in my backyard’’ stance. Try donating to a nonprofit organization that creates affordable housing like Construct in Great Barrington. It can be something as big as speaking to town officials during a meeting, joining your local Planning Board or even finding a way to volunteer your time to help build affordable housing. Whatever you choose to do, please don’t attempt to sidestep this issue, because it affects every single resident of Berkshire County.

The foundation of housing equality in the Berkshires is crumbling. Let’s build it back together.