Mitchell Chapman: 2022 was the year that the pandemic felt normal — so what about 2023?

My perception of time is still not the same since March 2020, when the world was captured by a pandemic from which we still have not fully emerged.
It’s hard to believe that 2020 was already three years ago, as the pre-pandemic world sinks farther and farther into the past.
For me, 2022 was the year that the pandemic started to feel normal. With safe and effective vaccines and the emergence of new treatment options, the virus seems to have lost its edge.
It’s a stark departure from the early days of COVID, when little was known about the virus, many of the treatment options we take for granted were not yet developed and the virus’ death count climbed at a staggering rate. It exposed critical vulnerabilities to global society and the connectedness of globalism. In the context of an indiscriminate virus that kills without prejudice, the human world has one shared fate as well as one shared duty to combat disease.
It took some a while to get that message, like the misguided anti-maskers and the pandemic’s iteration of the anti-vaccine movement, whose actions only prolonged the virus’ prominence and all the human suffering associated with it.
In the United States, their rhetoric was supercharged by former President Donald Trump, whose false statements on the virus clashed with health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a calming voice of reason, especially when Trump was in office during the pandemic. Aside from the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Trump’s pandemic lies have perhaps caused the most damage to our nation, as like his irresponsible remarks that led to the insurrection, they are an example of complete abdication of his duty to maintain the health and safety of the American people.
A ‘tripledemic’
Going into 2023, COVID hasn’t fully left us, but it no longer uproots society the likes it did in 2020 and 2021, which saw it shut down businesses and schools and require mask-wearing on public transportation. This can be attributed to how society has adapted to managing the virus thanks to recent medical advancements.
“Mortality and illness from COVID-19 now looks a lot more like that of influenza, concentrated in older age groups and on the same order of magnitude, and there is hope that as our immune systems see this virus even more, illness will continue to get milder,” epidemiology professor David Dowdy of John Hopkins University said in a recent release on the college’s analysis of the virus’ impact in 2022.
Last year, we saw many events return locally in-person for the first time since before the pandemic, including festivals, community walks and graduations. There’s been an uptick in “revenge travel,” in which tourists have resumed vacations in hopes of making up for lost time during the pandemic, and Berkshire County has benefited. The lifting of mask mandates has also seen their usage decline, with two-thirds of Americans never or rarely wearing a mask outside their homes, according to recent polling.
I still wear a mask when possible in crowded public settings or on public transportation — COVID aside, they’re effective at limiting the spread of seasonal flu and respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. One of the consequences of the pandemic and our response was a drop in seasonal flu cases, something I personally experienced as I didn’t get sick for more than a year after the start of the pandemic. However, with masking and social distancing measures being abandoned, the flu has come back with a vengeance, along with an uptick in RSV and COVID-19, with some headlines dubbing the phenomenon the “tripledemic.”
As COVID’s influence seems to be fading with each new year, it’s imperative we do not forget the hard-earned lessons it has taught us. Nearly two years ago, I wrote about how we need to be prepared to handle the next pandemic, though that piece mostly focused on how we can limit factors that can cause them. COVID proved that we need better guardrails in place to manage pandemics, because in an interconnected world they are an inevitability — and the next one might be more contagious and deadly.