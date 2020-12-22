“Moreover, I am cognizant of the interrelatedness of all communities and states. I cannot sit idly by in Atlanta and not be concerned about what happens in Birmingham. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. Never again can we afford to live with the narrow, provincial ‘outside agitator’ idea. Anyone who lives inside the United States can never be considered an outsider anywhere within its bounds.”
The late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote that more than 50 years ago in his famous “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.” While King was writing about racial injustices in the United States, I think this sentiment can be applied to society as a whole, especially when it faces threats that affect all of humanity, and is a key lesson we take away from 2020, in which warring factions and contrarianism undermined the country’s ability to control the coronavirus pandemic. At the end of the day, we all inhabit the same world. We’re all passengers on the same boat, and if it sinks, we all go down with the ship.
Going into 2021, perhaps the biggest challenge the nation faces is how to come together to not only repair political division that has deeply damaged the effectiveness of American democracy, but also rise to the occasion to make sure social distancing and mask-wearing health guidelines are obeyed until the COVID-19 vaccine makes the virus obsolete.
In a column earlier this year, I noted how a big part of America’s political divide has to do with the political duopoly that both major parties perpetuate, as well as the loyalty both factions demand. The Eagle even held a fruitful call for letters, in which readers provided some fantastic insights on a path forward. One of my favorite passages from those letters is this:
“I often think about the story of the two fellows adrift at sea in a lifeboat. One suddenly starts drilling an enormous hole in the floor of the boat. The horrified second fellow cries out, ‘What the heck are you doing?’ The fellow with the drill replies, ‘It doesn’t concern you because I’m drilling only on my side of the boat.’ Like the two fellows, we Americans are all in this together. The problems of a pandemic, insufficient health care, lack of opportunity, homelessness, rising poverty, lack of a livable minimum wage, environmental degradation, catastrophic climate change, unending wars, racial injustice, and corporate takeover of our democratic institutions require all of us working toward solutions.”
people over party
There is great truth in this passage, and it highlights the great need to heal our divides and address COVID-19, not as Democrats, Republicans or other disconnected political or social groups, but as Americans to face our common foes. It’s an ideal that former President Barack Obama outlined in his breakout 2004 speech at the Democratic National Convention; for the country to unite as one people for the common good.
“For alongside our famous individualism, there’s another ingredient in the American saga. A belief that we’re all connected as one people,” he said. “We are one people, all of us pledging allegiance to the stars and stripes, all of us defending the United States of America. ... Do we participate in a politics of cynicism or do we participate in a politics of hope?”
On Jan. 20, his former vice president — Joe Biden — will assume office in hopes of restoring the soul of America, and the country will again have to decide whether or not it wants to engage in a politics of cynicism or one of hope, and the two are not mutually exclusive. We must look back on 2020 with a critical eye, identifying where we’ve gone wrong in containing the virus so that we can forge a path to eventually eliminating it in 2021 and beyond. But we must also be brave and hopeful that we have what it takes to work together, to overcome our divide, for the common good.
Unlike in 2020, where much of the country has been divided by either following or ignoring basic health guidelines like social distancing and wearing a mask — and in the early days of the virus, its very existence — we must form a comradery against our common enemy in the form of COVID-19. Since World War II, it seems like America has been searching for a common enemy. Starting in the 1950s and up until the fall of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, one of those enemies was communism. After Sept. 11, 2001, we united as a country against terror. We’ve even called for wars on drugs and crime. But in 2020, we failed to unite against an infectious disease whose only purpose in the world is to cause illness, death and chaos.
More than 300,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, which is more than the number of U.S. soldiers killed in combat in World War II.
We must dare to hope, and as one people, wage war on COVID-19. The phrase “United we stand, divided we fall” has never been more pertinent, as it is only through uniting as one against the virus can we overcome it.