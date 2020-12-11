PITTSFIELD — On Nov. 4 — a day after the election, when we still didn’t know who won the presidency — the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, an important ongoing case in which faith-based foster care provider Catholic Social Services is suing the city of Philadelphia for forcing it to comply with its nondiscriminatory policy with LGBTQ couples (Catholic Social Services refuses to work with same-sex couples).
It was the first case that Amy Coney Barret, President Donald Trump’s recent conservative appointee to the court, participated in, but you might not have known that seeing as the election dominated the news cycle for the first two weeks of November.
President Trump has had a love-hate relationship with foster care, as he signed the landmark Family First Preventative Services Act into law in 2018, which aimed to provide preventative resources to at-risk families in hopes of preventing kids from entering foster care in the first place, but he has also opened the door to discrimination in foster care by repealing Obama-era protections that prevented foster care agencies who received federal funding from discriminating against foster kids and foster parents on the basis of sexuality, gender or religion, in hopes of helping faith-based providers like Catholic Social Services — regulations President-Elect Joe Biden plans to reinstate. But Coney Barrett’s appointment might prove pivotal, for if she votes in favor of Catholic Social Services, it might be enough to win them the case, which would establish powerful precedent.
Marie-Amelie George, an assistant professor of law at Wake Forest, wrote in The Washington Post on Nov. 17 that there is a twinge of irony to the Fulton case, though their refusal to work with same-sex couples is not unique.
“The real twist is that foster care agencies used to be at the vanguard of LGBTQ rights,” she wrote. “In the 1970s and 1980s, foster care agencies placed children in the homes of gay and lesbian couples — despite popular opposition and legal mandates to the contrary — because they believed doing so was in the best interests of the children. These acts of subversion helped create the very LGBTQ families that gave rise to the Supreme Court’s marriage equality decision.”
George notes in her piece that the landmark 2015 Supreme Court case Obergefell v. Hodges, in which the court ruled in favor of marriage equality, cites the fact that LGBTQ couples were raising “hundreds of thousands of children.” In fact, two of the plaintiffs in that case had adopted three children.
Complicating the Fulton case is also the fact that Catholic Social Services is a private foster care agency, which are utilized all over the country to cut costs, though it is worth noting that foster care placement is an essential public service.
LGBTQ couples are seven times more likely to serve as foster parents as heterosexual couples, according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, which is notable, as there is a habitual shortage of foster parents in the country.
There’s also LGBTQ foster youth to consider, of whom foster care agencies play a hugely important role in their success. It’s worth noting that prospective LGBTQ foster parents could just work with a foster care agency that doesn’t discriminate if rejected by a faith-based provider, but LGBTQ foster kids don’t usually have that freedom, and while the Supreme Court case specifically deals with prospective LGBTQ foster parents, a ruling in favor of Catholic Social Services could embolden agencies to discriminate against LGBTQ foster kids.
An excellent pamphlet titled “Faith-Based Providers Working with LGBTQ Youth” developed by Lambda Legal and the Child Welfare League of America to instruct faith-based foster care agencies and lawmakers to successfully care for LGBTQ youth, efficiently illustrates the core of this dynamic, and how fragile it can be:
“As agents of the state, it’s imperative that foster parents and other child welfare professionals not impose their personal religious beliefs on children in their care. LGBTQ young people often feel forced to hide their identities from their foster parents and caregivers and to join religious organizations that condemn homosexuality. Young people in foster care should never feel as though they must choose between being open and supported in their sexual orientation or gender identity and feeling welcome in a particular placement.”
While privatizing foster care to subsidize cash-strapped state agencies is alluring, it is imperative that those who deal with some of the nation’s most vulnerable are held accountable and are not allowed to discriminate against prospective foster parents and foster children.
Fulton v. City of Philadelphia is an important case we need to keep on our radar, and its ruling could have ramifications beyond foster care.