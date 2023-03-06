Mitchell Chapman: Berkshire County's affordable housing crisis demands creative solutions

Jobs and housing are perhaps the two most prominent existential issues the Berkshires face, as both dictate who is able to live here.

The 20th-century exits of large employers like General Electric and Sprague Electric dealt blows from which the county might never recover, their heydays representing peaks that can feel unattainable. For better or worse, the job market in the Berkshires has forever changed since GE and Sprague served as essential primers for growth in the area.

On the housing side, myriad factors have priced many locals out of their hometowns. One factor is the prominence of affluent all-cash buyers, which make up nearly half of all buyers in many municipalities. These buyers have flocked to the Berkshires, partly due to the presumed safety our rural areas provided over cities during the early peak of the pandemic. Almost two years ago, The Eagle reported that Pittsfield was a top destination for young families, noting the Pittsfield metro area had “sixth-highest change in net in-migration among the 926 similar areas in the country from 2019 to 2020.” This, combined with inflation, has hiked rents and housing prices, though other factors are involved.

Some towns have recognized that short-term rentals like Airbnbs and Vrbo have cut into the local housing stock, with Lenox enacting a 75-day limit on them in March 2020. However, it is important to note that these regulations are only as effective as their enforcement. The story of a Lenox resident who recently pleaded to the Select Board highlights this, as he was forced to move out of his apartment so that its owner could convert it into an Airbnb the year the town’s short-term rental rules came into effect.

At its core, the Berkshires’ housing woes present an important inflection point for county residents and leaders, as this crisis presents an opportunity to decide what we want the county’s future to be. Do we want it to be a place only the ultra-wealthy can afford to live, or should it be a place that where others can live too? Should we prioritize affordable housing for working people, or should we let the free market run unabated? Do we want the county to grow or whither? Do we want to make this a place that can attract young professionals the county desperately needs in many sectors, or do we want to continue to lose them to other areas that can accommodate their needs? Do we want to make this a place where businesses can prosper and grow, or do we want it to be a place that is quiet but inhospitable?

No matter what the county decides, an increase in affordable housing needs to be a part of that equation. A recent Eagle editorial on this topic asked if “we really want to be the kind of community where our teachers and police officers can’t afford to live where they serve.” We cannot price out people who work essential jobs because the reality is that many will simply choose to not work where they cannot afford to live, which in turn puts a harsh squeeze on the county’s infrastructure. For some sectors — like nursing — the squeeze was on even before the pandemic and subsequent volatility of the housing market. Last year, The Eagle reported that the county was still facing an overall labor shortage, with about 2,000 people missing from the labor force for a variety of reasons, including retirement and a lack of interest in applying due to stagnant wages.

Interconnected issues

Like many major issues facing the county, the county’s need for workers and affordable housing are inextricably linked, as the workforce cannot increase unless the county is able to house working people. Housing and workforce shortages have serious ramifications on every workplace in the Berkshires, which can directly affect the quality of life for everyone that lives here — even the ultra-wealthy.

There could be far-reaching consequences for everything from the quality of health care you’ll receive here to how emergency services are able to respond to crises to the functionality of county institutions.

The county’s lack of affordable housing is an issue that should be top of mind for everyone that lives here. It requires creative solutions tailored for the Berkshires, though it is important to be aware that it is a problem that likely requires action from both the state and federal government to properly address.

Nonetheless, there are plenty of steps that can be taken at the local level the county should pursue. Rules like those in Lenox to limit Airbnbs is one such step. Tax breaks for landlords that offer long-term affordable rentals — like what Great Barrington is exploring — is another route, as is the government-funded construction of affordable housing units and programs like Section 8. New York City — which has long recognized the importance of prioritizing housing for working people amid the city’s extreme gentrification — has effective rent control and rent stabilization programs in place for certain units.

However, it is important to note that none of the above solutions is a panacea to this problem because one likely does not exist. The closest thing we could have is perhaps this: time, resources, targeted regulations and adequate funds on hand to address the issue head-on. The best thing we can do to increase the county’s affordable housing stock is making its growth a priority.