Mitchell Chapman: Biden's student loan forgiveness plan deserves serious analysis, not knee-jerk reactions

Last week, President Joe Biden announced his plan to forgive up to $10,000 in student loans for those making less than $125,000 a year ($250,000 for married couples) and forgive up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. As someone who might benefit from this, I’m still processing it — it doesn’t yet feel real for me.
It will, of course, be challenged in court, but if successful, it will give many people much-needed breathing room to many when loan repayments eventually resume. For some, it will wipe their debt clean; for others, it will greatly reduce the financial burden of their loans.
There are many bad rebuttals to forgiveness. Perhaps the worst one I’ve read comes from U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., who plainly tweeted: “Student loan forgiveness undermines one of our military’s greatest recruitment tools at a time of dangerously low enlistments.”
There are also many generic takes on how forgiveness is a “slap in the face,” to those who have had to sacrifice for college and who spent years paying off their loans, which prompted BuzzFeed reporter Elamin Abdelmahmoud to publish a rebuke appropriately titled “Forgiving student loans isn’t a slap in the face.”
“Fine, for the sake of argument, let us grant that it’s unfair, that it benefits the current generation of student debt holders more than the people who have already struggled repaying loans,” he writes. “But even if it is unfair, it is still worth pursuing. A mass student loan forgiveness scheme is an essential policy correction to a worsening social crisis: These loans have strayed from their original purpose as a means of transcending a borrower’s circumstances to allow them entry into a comfortable middle-class life and have now become albatrosses around the necks of loanees who are barely treading water, working to repay what they owe with no hope of getting ahead.”
There have also been myriad takes from those that paid off their student loans who are fine with Biden’s plan, which share the same thesis: Just because they struggled paying off their debt doesn’t mean they want others to have to do the same.
If anything, it’ll serve as a great pilot to see what the concrete economic benefits of forgiving student loans on this scale are. If it stimulates the economy by encouraging productive investments and spending habits, it’ll provide hard data that broad student loan forgiveness is worth pursuing and expanding. It’s worth noting that Biden’s forgiveness program is inherently limited in scope not only in the dollar value of loans to be forgiven but also in type (private loans do not apply) and demographics (future college students won’t benefit from it).
While there are existing loan forgiveness programs for teachers and government employees, they have strict requirements that take years to fulfill, and aren’t relevant to millions of people. This recent forgiveness plan is unique in how broad it is, which makes it relevant for the majority of recent college graduates.
It’s important to note that this move is not a panacea to the nation’s student loan crisis. The Associated Press reported that “without broader action, the nation’s federal student loan debt will return to today’s levels — $1.6 trillion — within five years of the cancellation.” The AP also interviewed Marc Goldwein, senior policy director of Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, who feared that the forgiveness could “make borrowers feel safer taking on debt and in turn encourage colleges to raise prices further,” and create an expectation for future presidents to wipe clean some of the nation’s student loan debt.
Those are fair points to make — we don’t know how the price of and attitudes toward college will change if broad, obtainable student loan forgiveness is normalized. But it doesn’t negate the fact that such forgiveness is worth pursuing solely on the merit of the potential economic good it can do. There is little benefit to saddling generations with debt, stunting their ability to participate in the economy.
The exorbitant costs of college make attending it a gamble unless you get excellent financial aid and demand that parents and prospective students seriously weigh the benefits of it versus the costs, something I admit new high school graduates aren’t always properly equipped to tackle. I certainly wasn’t, and while I am incredibly proud of my college years and am grateful of the value that I got out of my degree, I know I would have been better equipped to understand the financial responsibility I was committing to and the importance of the education I was pursuing had I not went to college immediately after high school.
Before attending college, I think that it’s incredibly important to learn how to manage your own finances, the responsibilities of living on your own, what it’s like to work full-time and, most importantly, the types of jobs and work you enjoy. All of this will help you get a better idea if college is for you and what field to study if you do choose to pursue it, as well as what you’re comfortable spending on your education.
Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is a good first step at addressing the nation’s student debt crisis. Hopefully it can generate enough momentum to get to the next one.