Like many local journalists, I recently lost my blue check mark on Twitter, as did The Eagle and many other journalists working at this newspaper. As someone who primarily focuses on editing and design, I didn’t post there very often. For me, having a verified account was easy come, easy go.
For others, Twitter has been an important tool to share not only long-form journalism but also breaking news in real-time. Perhaps the most prominent example of this at The Eagle is when our sports department (@EagleSportsZone) live-tweets games that aren’t televised or broadcast, which might serve as the only way for some to know how a particular game is going.
During the presidency of Donald Trump, Twitter served as an important primary source in many stories, as it was one of his preferred methods of communication. In the social media era, it served as a warped form of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s fireside chats, except Trump’s tweets were more stream-of-consciousness, often incoherent and sometimes arriving at odd hours of the night or morning.
Twitter has increasingly been a difficult place for journalists to use as a source since, under owner Elon Musk’s direction, anyone can buy a blue “verified” check mark that is identical to those used by journalists and other public figures by subscribing to Twitter Blue. The initial rollout resulted in chaos, as verified accounts impersonating the likes of Eli Lilly, Nintendo and Musk’s own companies flooded the platform, which resulted in big losses as consumers and stockholders believed statements made by the imposters. Twitter has now taken away the badge from even legitimate accounts that don’t pay for the misguided subscription service, though at the time of writing, the company has restored verification for some high-profile accounts.
As a concept, a subscription service for Twitter and social media platforms in general is not a bad one and is perhaps something that Twitter needs, as the company has only made a profit for two years of its existence. Even for platforms that are profitable, like Facebook, a subscription model could have positive effects, the most prominent of which would be making its users customers. Currently, users are not the customers for most social media sites, they’re the product — specifically in the form of the data they produce, which these sites sell to third parties.
This means that there is little incentive for these sites to produce an enriching and fulfilling user experience — they are only incentivized to increase user engagement as much as possible whatever the cost. This is also perhaps why users have very little leverage over social media sites in terms of features and other things that affect the user experience. They’re not the priority; advertisers and other people buying and making use of their data are.
The issue with Twitter Blue is that it tries to monetize a badge that is supposed to distinguish what accounts are owned by public figures, companies, government officials and journalists and which ones are not. Twitter’s current strategy tries to have users buy credibility, but that’s not something they can sell. Twitter has put some account requirements in place for the badge to curb abuse, but it doesn’t change the fact that the it is functionally useless.
Instead of pursuing this strange obsession with blue check marks, Musk and Twitter should focus on pushing premium features people actually want to pay for, some of which are already included in Twitter Blue. Current features include things like the “edit tweet” button (you can’t currently edit tweets), the ability to tweet longer, see fewer ads and upload longer videos. This crusade against blue check marks has hurt the legitimacy of the platform and enraged some of its most high-profile users.
The jury is still out whether or not Twitter will weather this storm long-term and find financial stability. It does serve as a stark reminder that in an era where consumers have gotten used to “free” access to social media platforms and other websites, it’s not free to run and maintain them, and there are always costs sustained by the user even if they aren’t monetary ones. Twitter is also not guaranteed stability or relevancy, as the fall from grace MySpace has experienced and the shuttering of platforms like Vine and YikYak can attest to.
Perhaps the biggest misstep in this blue check mark fiasco is the fact that Twitter overestimated its own importance. It’s Verified Organizations plan, which seeks to get $1,000 a month from organizations and an additional $50 a month for each additional affiliate feels like it’s trying to play a trump card it doesn’t have. If it does not cease to be a volatile place, many users and organizations will simply leave the platform, following the signal of National Public Radio.
Anyone my age or older remembers a time before Twitter. It was honestly pretty nice — sometimes I wish I could go back to those simple days when I had a flip phone that didn’t connect to the internet and online discourse felt less polarized. Without Twitter, I don’t think the world would fundamentally change.
In general, I’m not particularly attached to any social media platform and I’m not convinced any of them are irreplaceable. The rise of new ones can be meteoric and their fall can happen just as quickly.
Easy come, easy go.