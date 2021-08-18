PITTSFIELD — When I received a COVID vaccination in May, it seemed like the nation had been turning a corner on the pandemic. We had access to safe and effective vaccines, and the state boasted promising vaccination numbers. Mask-wearing was no longer required for the fully-vaccinated, and Gov. Charlie Baker let his state of emergency order expire in June.
It was safe to come out again, to reunite with friends and family in-person that I hadn’t seen in over a year, and while there were still some vaccine holdouts, and Southern state’s vaccination numbers weren’t looking good, it didn’t really bother me; the vaccine hesitant would get their shot eventually.
Or so I thought, though I still hope they do.
Now, thanks to surges in the virus driven by the unvaccinated and breakthrough cases driven by the delta variant of the virus, mask-wearing is officially back even for the vaccinated per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it’s likely that a booster shot of the vaccine will be recommended eight months after people get their second shot (those who took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will have to hang tight). It appears it was a bit naive to believe that the immediate arrival of vaccines would usher in the post-pandemic world most of us have been craving and we got a tiny peek of until delta hit. Unfortunately, it won’t fully materialize until we reach herd immunity.
“I wish I could be more positive,” The Washington Post’s Michael Gerson said on the Aug. 13 episode of PBS Newshour. “This is a case where we can’t get a significant portion of the American public to take a miracle drug that will save their lives because of the problems they have with the truth.”
The uphill battle
That notion is incredibly deflating, especially considering that the world has bigger problems to tackle after COVID, namely the long-term habitability of the planet. When we still have a large portion of the country that prefers plague over life-saving vaccines, it doesn’t inspire much hope. And unfortunately, many who are against the vaccine have only farther dug into their conspiracies about it, as a June Gallup poll found that 78 percent of those not planning to get the vaccine are unlikely to change their minds. Chances are, you might know someone who has not been vaccinated yet and doesn’t plan on it.
Despite this, I think that it’s still worth trying to reach out to these people to change their minds. I still have hope that perseverance in the truth can overcome their loyalty to ignorance and fears of the unknown in relation to the vaccine.
We can certainly restrict the privileges of the unvaccinated to encourage vaccination, as New York City is doing by restricting access to restaurants, bars, nightclubs and outdoor music festivals to those with vaccine cards, and what vaccine passports have the potential to do by limiting travel to certain areas to those who are vaccinated.
Reaching the hesitant
I think it’s also incredibly important, though, for them to understand why and how the vaccines work, and why they should trust them and science in general. To do so, we must combat misinformation, encourage and teach news literacy where we can and build back trust in science and medicine — the last of which may be impossible until we move away from for-profit health care.
None of that is easy, but we must persist. The U.S. has eliminated measles, rubella and polio thanks to vaccines — smallpox has been eliminated worldwide — and there is no reason why we can’t achieve herd immunity to the coronavirus. Earlier this month, the nation finally managed to get 70 percent of adults injected with at least one shot of vaccine which, while later than President Joe Biden’s goal of July 4, is still a milestone we should celebrate.
Having already gotten two shots of the vaccine, getting a third shot is a small price to pay to be protected against a disease that could potentially kill me and those I love. The same goes for mask-wearing. They aren’t big asks, and I think that it’s important to keep that in mind as the nature of the pandemic once again changes.