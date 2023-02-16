By using artificial intelligence to generate content, applications like ChatGPT have the ability to change many industries — not necessarily for the better.

Mitchell Chapman: I tried ChatGPT. I found its ability to convincingly package disinformation concerning Eagle columnist Mitchell Chapman writes: "With AI-generated content, we've opened Pandora's box. All we can do now is figure out how to regulate and adapt to its presence."

Last month, I wrote about my first brush with ChatGPT and its affinity to produce convincing fake news articles and is ripe for abuse. It left me with troubling ethical concerns about the application, foremost of which are serious questions of authorship and how the public can reasonably discern facts from convincing lies. ChatGPT, when used with precision, is able to produce high-quality writing, even if it often gets the facts wrong in the written material it generates. ChatGPT poses dangers in fake news production because its content often passes a simple eye test and, I think, has the ability to fool even the news literate. As ever, a healthy dose of skepticism, such as fact-checking sources found in news articles and seeing if the publication is reputable, can be crucial safeguards against being misled.

I’m also skeptical of the automation element AI will continue to introduce into journalism and other fields. In my previous column, I noted how CNET and The Associated Press have been using AI to generate formulaic pieces like earnings reports under the supervision of human editors, which eliminates the need for humans to undertake these tasks. On one hand, you can argue that this frees up human staffers to focus on more pressing issues; on the other, this could lead to the elimination of jobs in the field, which has already been under enough stress.

I think it’s also fair to ask something I feel like we don’t ask often enough for emerging tech: How far can this technology go? Science fiction has often provided the forum in which we explore such questions about hypothetical and emerging technologies, but we live in a time of rapid development where yesterday’s science fiction is often tomorrow’s reality. With the likes of AI like ChatGPT, we are woefully behind the curve, which is evident from both how we regulate technology like it and how we process and adapt to it.

Ian Bogost wrote a piece last year for The Atlantic about ChatGPT that delves into what we’re dealing with and whether we should fear it. While I think it was overly dismissive of ChatGPT, one interesting notion Bogost explored was the idea that ChatGPT is not an author in the traditional sense; it’s a machine that imitates human writing that already exists. He cites a Twitter thread by author John Warner who has written extensively about the mechanics of writing and why the five-paragraph essay format we teach in schools is uninspiring, as students often regurgitate facts with little thought or commentary.

“Students were essentially trained to produce imitations of writing,” Warner wrote.

So too, is ChatGPT. Warner also noted: “Writing is thinking. Writing is about making choices. People develop as writers when they are required to practice making choices inside genuine rhetorical situations.”

AI programs like ChatGPT cannot claim authorship and cannot truly “write” in this sense because they aren’t alive and are therefore unable to make choices that define authorship. Until such technology becomes self-aware — unless it becomes alive — it will never be able to fully replace human writers.

That is especially true in journalism. There is so much more that goes into reporting than transposing and editing copy. Human reporters and editors need to make on-the-fly decisions about building sources, what to ask interview subjects, where to uncover facts and most importantly how to cover newsworthy events that unfold in their readership’s communities. In order to be a journalist, you have to be human; you have to be alive. You have to understand to some extent human nature and what it’s like to live in the communities you serve if you are to effectively report on the issues your readers face. You have to have compassion, but you also must be rigorous regarding the facts and fairly reporting them.

None of those are things AI is currently capable of, and I’m not sure it ever will or should be. Like any technology, AI is a tool — one that requires deep thought and the proper safeguards if it’s to have a positive impact on society.