PITTSFIELD — Last week, Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd, and the nation breathed a collective sigh of relief.
While injustice still exists between minorities and the police, during this one case, where video evidence was collected in broad daylight and the nation erupted into protest as a result, a police officer was held accountable for breaking the law.
A few news outlets read the initial police report documenting Floyd’s killing, and for good reason; had there not been public outrage and video evidence, it’s very likely Chauvin would not have been held accountable. The report is titled “Man Dies After Medical Incident During Police Interaction,” and greatly obscures the truth of what happened between Chauvin and Floyd, even going so far as to falsely claim that he was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center and died shortly after, when in reality, Floyd never made it to the hospital alive; he died in police custody as a direct result of Chauvin kneeling on his neck.
Chauvin’s conviction serves as not only a key historic event, but a moment of reflection for the country, in which we can take comfort in the fact that justice prevailed because a whole lot of people did the right thing, while knowing that the trial could’ve easily gone another way. CNN’s Van Jones noted after the verdict:
“I think about the young girl who brought out her cellphone, and who stood there in horror, not knowing what to do, but just holding that phone steady. She did the right thing. All those community members, who came and begged and pleaded and talked, they did the right thing. ... When the police chief fired this man, he did the right thing. When people marched by the millions, they did the right thing.”
One thing I can’t stop thinking about is that all it would have taken is a handful of people not doing the right thing for Chauvin to have walked away from killing Floyd without consequence. Had there not been any video evidence, had the global community not gotten involved, had Chauvin been allowed to take a plea deal, had somebody else prosecuted Chauvin, had his fellow officers not testified against him — among many others things — this case might have gone very differently, like so many other cases have.
I remember remarking to my girlfriend shortly after the verdict was released to the public that as reassuring as it is that Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts he was charged with unanimously, it should not take moving heaven and Earth to hold a police officer accountable for killing an unarmed civilian, especially when there is clear video and medical evidence. “It’s pretty much achieving the bare minimum,” I said to her.
My girlfriend is a dark-skinned Latina from Harlem, and her relationship with the police is understandably very different than mine as a white person, and the more I learn what it’s like from her perspective, the more it’s clear that, especially in relation to policing, it’s as if Black and white people live in two alternative realities.
We live in a country where time after time, the police have demonstrated proficiency in peacefully arresting armed white killers like Kyle Rittenhouse and Dylann Roof, but are unable to handle a routine traffic stop when a Black person is involved without killing them, and while these are some of the most extreme examples of the contrast between how the criminal justice system treats Black and white people, they are products of larger institutional problems that trace their roots to the beginning of this country.
Chauvin’s conviction represents a key step toward holding the police accountable, but there is much work to be done to reform our institution of policing, as cases like Chauvin’s are the exception and not the rule. In fact, after the verdict, NPR reported that Chauvin “is believed to be just the second officer to be convicted in an on-duty death case in Minnesota’s history.”
Ideally, through better police training and stricter accountability, we can move toward a future where people like George Floyd, Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland and so many don’t die at the hands of law enforcement; where the color of your skin does not dictate your chances of surviving an encounter with the police; where policing is fair and free of the stain of institutional racism; and where it doesn’t take mass protests to hold a police officer accountable for killing an unarmed Black man in broad daylight.
The road ahead is long, especially as we work toward consistently achieving and moving past the bare minimum standard we should hold law enforcement and the rest of society to, especially when it comes to their treatment of people who are not white. But it’s a road we must stay on if we are to ever achieve the lofty ideas of equality and freedom this country was founded on.
America has never been perfect, but its greatest tool has been its ability to change, an idea that’s built into our Constitution through the advent of the amendment. It’s our duty to change it for the better.