”Whether a tree lives to see the end of centuries
Or a random hand picks it instantly
Life is art, a miracle for all to see
I must tell you that you lived beautifully”
— Shing02, “Luv(Sic) Part 5”
Art imitates and often draws inspiration from life, with a profound ability to positively enrich our lives. Occasionally, we encounter art that strikes us so deeply that we can’t help but want to share it with others, in hopes that they, too, will have a similar experience with it, and I’ve had one such continuous encounter with the music of Nujabes and his frequent collaborator and dear friend, rapper Shing02, particularly through their “Luv(Sic)” hexalogy. It’s a series of songs that defies genre conventions and has persisted even after Nujabes’ death.
Nujabes, whose real name was Jun Seba, was a Japanese record store owner and a gifted DJ and audio engineer whose distinguished musical palette saw him produce unique mixes of older audio overlaid with samples of hip-hop, soul and jazz, who passed away in a motor vehicle accident in 2010. His legacy has only grown since his death through posthumous tribute performances from his collaborators, the widespread availability of his music on sites like YouTube and Spotify, and the impact he has had on modern music. Lucy Dayman of Culture Trip describes his appeal quite well:
“A pioneer of the ‘chill-hop’ scene, Nujabes blended jazz influences and laidback production to craft his hip-hop beats. This combination of old world musicality with the more forward pushing ideologies of hip hop, produced a world in which a mix of both old style atmosphere and new boundary pushing flowed.”
He is often attributed as the godfather of the lo-fi hip-hop genre that has dominated YouTube, which is particularly interesting because he was so dedicated to analog. As Javon Christopher Anderson of JAZZ.FM91 put it: “Drawing from his huge record collection, Nujabes favoured warm analog sampling along with live instrumentation to make his sound more cohesive.”
In their collaborative relationship, Nujabes was responsible for all background tracks and Shing02 (real name Shingo Annen) was responsible for the lyrics that gives their songs their profound meaning, and it is through his words that their partnership evolves in deep reflection with each part of the hexalogy. Part 1 immediately grabs you with warm saxophone intertwined with hip-hop beats and piano and, oddly enough, archive audio from comedian Richard Pryor, before Shing02’s lyrics grab you: “Lovesick like a dog with canine sensitivity / Developing this new theory of relativity / Connecting our souls resting in captivity.”
And from that moment, the overall theme of “Luv(Sic)” is revealed: We’re in for a six-part love song, very much inspired by Shing02’s own love for Nujabes, as he proclaims: “’Cause your beat plus my melody / Makes me speak of L.O.V.E. eloquently so evidently.” Parts one through three were released when Nujabes was still alive, while parts four through six were released posthumously, with Part 6’s beat found on his cellphone, unfinished. As such, parts two through three describe a deepening love beyond Part 1’s infatuation, Part 4 describes a maturing love and Part 5 heartbreak, as Shing02 struggles with the death of Nujabes, as the song opens with: “’Till death do us part, and it did / It came sudden like clouds, and it hid my sun / My truth heavier than imagined, a lid die-cast in lead,” and he later laments “I’ve watched grown men moan, and women weep / As you quietly descended six feet deep” before he finally concludes “I must tell you that you lived beautifully.”
In Part 6, or the “Grand Finale,” he comes to terms with his death and reflects on his relationship with Nujabes and his journey creating the hexalogy that took place over more than a decade (Part 1 came out in 2001, with Part 6 being released in 2013), remarking “I used to rap like I had some marbles in my mouth / But the stones turned precious when they all came out” in what he describes as “a finale to a play for my mate.”
Perhaps what makes this series of songs so special is how it evolves, particularly from Part 4 through Part 6, and indeed, the story of how those songs came to be is remarkable, as Shing02 grappled with the death of his friend, determined to finish what they both had started, left with nothing but the beats Nujabes produced for the latter half of their collaboration. The hexalogy’s tone throughout is calm, focused and honest, even during its most emotionally charged moments, and I always find a sense of tranquility while listening to it. It’s a different style of rap, one without anger, aggression or cynicism, in line with what Shing02 said at a 2015 Nujabes tribute concert at the Rock Star Hotel in Osaka, Japan: “There is a song for every emotion.”
The music of Shing02 and Nujabes offers peace and perspective, even during chaotic times like the ones we’re living in, in which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has dominated headlines, and as we mark two years of the coronavirus pandemic. It also delves into how great it is to love, and how it’s a key part of being human.
“Love defies formula, it borders on insanity and spirituality,” Shing02 writes in the “Luv(Sic)” hexalogy notebook that accompanied the record, which has been transcribed online. “No matter how slim the chances, once you meet the love of your life, you might just end up creating something that may outlast your lifetime …”
That’s a beautiful sentiment, one that transcends time and defies death, very much like their friendship and the work that immortalizes it.