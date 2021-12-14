PITTSFIELD — High-speed and higher-speed rail can have many benefits to the communities that they pass through like connecting them to far-off places, generating wealth and enhancing public transit.
It’s why local lawmakers want high-speed rail to pass through the Berkshires, but such projects must be handled with care — especially regarding the communities they disrupt and public safety.
I recently rode on Florida’s Brightline train, which is a private higher-speed railroad that makes stops at West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami and has earned the infamous reputation of being the most dangerous rail line in America, after an analysis by The Associated Press found that it has the worst per-mile death rate of any railroad in the country.
Like the proposed East-West rail project (or as Berkshire lawmakers want it, West-East), the Brightline is an ambitious rail project, with planned stops in Orlando and Tampa Bay, that would greatly cut down commute time between these major cities while giving people an alternative to car travel.
As a passenger, I found riding the Brightline to be a very pleasant experience. The line opened up in 2018 and as such, its stations and trains feel and look modern and new, with the riding experience being a little like taking the Amtrak.
My girlfriend and I primarily traveled between Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Both stations featured security checkpoints complete with bag scanners very similar to airport security, as well as bars and restaurants for those waiting and myriad attentive employees to help with bags and to monitor the train’s platforms to make sure no one gets too close to its edge — anyone standing on its outer yellow part would garner a verbal warning to back away. Once on the train, I found it to be clean and comfortable, with great views of the communities through which the train passes. After reaching your destination, the line also offers limited private rides and shuttles — when we rode, they were offering free rides within five miles of the station, and we were able to catch a free shuttle to Miami Beach.
Yet passengers largely are not the issue with the Brightline; its reputation comes from the people that get struck on its tracks. Since it opened, about 50 people have died according to the Sun-Sentinel, and it’s pretty obvious why. The Brightline travels at speeds up to 79 miles per hour, according to National Public Radio, which is much faster than what people have been used to seeing on those tracks, which are part of the Florida East Coast Railway and previously had only been used for slower freight trains. Unfortunately, the line was not updated enough to accommodate the Brightline, with significant portions of the track missing fencing and proper signage to warn pedestrians and drivers of the danger.
NPR interviewed Susan Mehiel of Alliance for Safe Trains, who has been pushing the state to more closely regulate the line, who remarked: “There are not enough safety features, including pedestrian gates, pedestrian channeling, pedestrian bridges and fencing. Fencing is a really big one.”
As a rider on the line, I was shocked by how many times we passed through unprotected residential areas, with sometimes nothing but a thin patch of grass separating the line from things such as vehicle traffic, parked cars, a baseball field (which had its own fence) and suburbia.
Brightline claims that fencing off its line will cost $200,000 per mile, and according to NPR, it is wary of too much government regulation. But for a company that’s investing $4 billion into expanding its line, that should be a cost it is willing to pay.
My first ride on the Brightline was on Dec. 6. The next day, a pedestrian was struck and killed on that line, prompting an editorial from the Miami Herald titled “Another person was just killed on Brightline’s tracks. How many more have to die?” In it, the paper’s editorial board stated:
“Something’s really wrong here. The numbers show it. Brightline, the municipalities through which the trains run, residents and drivers all need to come together to make things right. ... These trains aren’t out in the boonies; they speed through densely populated urban areas — and stricter safety measures should ensure that they operate accordingly.”
Thankfully, there are key differences between the Brightline and the proposed high speed rail in Massachusetts that might one day reach the Berkshires — the most obvious being that Brightline is a private company focused on creating a convenient luxury experience, whereas the Northern rail project might be handled by Amtrak, which is a federally-chartered company. The other difference is the timelines of each project, with construction of the Brightline’s facilities beginning in 2014 before its 2018 opening, whereas the proposed East-West rail is a generational project that will require significant portions of new rail.
But there’s a lot we can learn from the Brightline, particularly on the importance of modifying preexisting rail lines for higher-speed trains, and how public safety can suffer if it’s not done with care, time and patience.