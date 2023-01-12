It might have taken a years-long effort — in which state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, played a pivotal role in — but with a signature from exiting Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts will have a foster parents bill of rights.
Bills of rights as they pertain to foster parents and foster kids are incredibly important, as they outline what information both parties are privy to, what standard of care foster children have a right to and what supportive resources or reimbursements foster parents are entitled to, among other things.
Massachusetts has had a foster child bill of rights for years. It includes clauses outlining that they shall “be treated with respect by [Department of Children and Families] staff, foster parents and providers;” “have family and relatives explored first as potential placement providers;” “be informed in a manner appropriate to age and level of understanding of the reason(s) the Department of Children and Families became involved with his/her family and why he/she is in care” and “be provided with information about a foster family or program and, whenever possible, shall have an opportunity to meet the foster parent or program staff before placement occurs.” All of those pieces can be critically important in ensuring that a foster child’s time in foster care is successful.
State House News Service reported that the foster parents bill of rights will require DCF to “communicate with parents about options for financial aid and other payments they can receive for fostering children, develop a standardized ‘pre-service training’ for foster parents, and provide foster parents with information before placement about a foster child’s physical and behavioral health, history of trauma and high-risk behavior, and education needs.” It’s important to note that the law doesn’t outright establish the bill of rights immediately — it orders DCF to establish one within six months of the law’s enactment.
Some of the information that the bill will guarantee foster parents will have access to includes “the physical and behavioral health history of the foster child, any history of trauma experienced by the foster child, any history of high-risk behavior of the foster child, the education needs of the foster child; and information about the daily routine of the foster child,” according to the text of the law. It also requires DCF to provide the contact information to foster parents of a child’s previous foster parents if the department deems it in the child’s best interest and if the previous foster parent has authorized the release of their contact information, which can be a critical link of continuity. The law states the department will give a foster parent “not less than 10 days of paid respite care per year” and empowers them to “make routine decisions” about their foster children’s daily activities.
Much of the foster parents bill of rights mirrors the state’s foster child bill of rights especially in terms of guaranteeing access to social workers and other resources and being a part of developing the department’s plan for the child, though it is important to note that foster bills of rights usually at best set expectations within state foster care agencies and from foster parents and kids. When their terms are broken, there is often little foster parents and kids can actually do. A 2015 report from the Juvenile Law Center noted that, while many states have adopted foster bills of rights, their terms aren’t always enforceable.
“These Bills of Rights typically do not create enforceable rights or specify any means for their enforcement,” it reads. “Anecdotal evidence also suggests that many youth are not aware of these Bills of Rights. To be more than rhetorical or symbolic tools for promoting normalcy, a Bill of Rights must include notification provisions and youth-friendly mechanisms for enforcement.”
Massachusetts’ new law outlines that the upcoming document will be “policy governing the department’s relationship with, and responsibilities to, foster parents,” but has scant details on enforcement, though it does allow foster parents to review department decisions of the foster children in their care, as well as file a grievance or a fair hearing request if they disagree with a DCF decision. It is also reasonable to assume that foster parents can file a complaint if any of the terms of this bill of rights are violated on the grounds of department policy being broken.
Regardless, it sets a very detailed standard DCF should strive to obtain and puts concrete expectations into statute. It’s a very positive step forward for the state’s foster care system — one that has gotten scant media coverage and deserves more recognition.