Mitchell Chapman: Massachusetts case highlights difficult questions of religious prejudice in foster care

The Massachusetts foster care system is overburdened and underfunded. Recently, NBC Boston reported that the state Department of Children and Families is in a “placement crisis” where social workers “child sit” foster kids in rented spaces due to a lack of available foster families.

But does that mean the agency should excuse prejudice in potential foster parents?

That is a central question stemming from a case in which a Southampton Catholic couple says the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families violated their First Amendment rights when their application to become foster parents was denied due to their views of LGBTQ people. Michael and Catherine “Kitty” Burke’s lawsuit includes a social worker’s report to support these claims, in which the Burkes had some answers to the worker’s questions that I and others found troubling, like when Kitty Burke suggested to “take the T out of [LGBTQ]” and said that she does not believe in gender-affirming care, calling it “chemical castration.” When asked how she felt if her child identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer or any other sexuality besides straight, she responded: “There’s nothing wrong with it, I’m going to love you the same, but I believe you would need to live a chaste life.”

It’s important to note that those quotes arguably are among the most polarizing in the report, and they don’t necessarily represent the case — or the Burkes — as a whole. This is a situation with much nuance that unfortunately is lost in much of the reporting on this suit. A DCF social worker’s report paints a complex picture of two individuals whose religious views and outlook on parenting have evolved over time. Lost from almost every article I’ve read on the matter are the instances where the Burkes exhibit tolerance towards LGBTQ people, like when Mike Burke said he has supported friends who have pursued gay marriage and claimed he would support his child if they wanted they wanted to as well. This is sadly the case with a lot of foster care reporting — it is so routinely undercovered that usually only the most extreme, heartbreaking and sensational stories or aspects of stories break through the news cycle.

Ultimately, DCF denied the Burkes due to their beliefs regarding LGBTQ people, citing the fact that “there is no way to guarantee the gender identity of a child over time” — meaning there is no way to make sure an LGBTQ child would not be placed in their care — and that the couple believes that “partnership outside of heterosexual relationships is a sin.” In its denial, DCF says that it expects foster parents to “support connections to the child’s racial, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, and religious background, sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Mitchell Chapman: Foster care Supreme Court case ends in anticlimax, but its central issues live on PITTSFIELD — On June 17, the Supreme Court gave its ruling on Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, a case in which Catholic Social Services, a reli…

The Burkes are represented by Becket Law, which previously represented Sharonell Fulton and Toni Simms-Busch in Fulton v. Philadelphia, a recent Supreme Court case in which the court ruled in favor of a Catholic foster care agency that refused to place children in the care of LGBTQ couples.

There are several relevant questions that carry over from that case to this one, albeit in a different context. What are the boundaries to religious freedom in foster care? Do the religious rights of foster care agencies — or parents — supersede the rights of the foster kids in their care? How should agencies like DCF protect LGBTQ children in their care from those with harmful prejudices? How should foster care agencies work with families like the Burkes? To what extent should these agencies accommodate the right to religious expression, and to what extent is their duty to protect groups marginalized by religion?

These are difficult questions that I can’t answer. Faith-based foster care organizations and individuals of faith have always been an important part of the child welfare system, even before the advent of foster care, but the state also has a duty to protect LGBTQ foster kids from those whose views could harm them.

These questions take on even more weight when considering the statewide foster home shortage. The Boston Globe recenty reported that, due to the lack of homes and staff, more than 100 foster children have been housed in three apartments over the past year in “child sitting” arrangements. The Globe previously reported last year that lack of placements was so severe in the state that some children were spending nights at DCF offices.

The shortage, the Burkes’ lawsuit and the issues centered in the suit are pressing, existential challenges DCF must navigate, and they deserve the public’s attention and input.