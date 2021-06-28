PITTSFIELD — On June 17, the Supreme Court gave its ruling on Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, a case in which Catholic Social Services, a religious foster care agency, sued the city of Philadelphia for forcing it to comply with its nondiscrimination policy, ruling in favor of CSS. But it was not the home run the religious right had hoped for, as the ruling was based on the specific language found in the city’s foster care contracts, and it leaves nondiscrimination laws intact and enforceable.
At issue is that Philadelphia’s foster care contracts demand that agencies cannot turn away prospective foster parents based on their sexual orientation “unless an exception is granted.”
CSS refuses to work with same-sex couples based on their religious beliefs, and the court felt that the city had not provided enough reason to deny them the exemption, as Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority opinion reads “where the State has in place a system of individual exemptions, it may not refuse to extend that system to cases of ‘religious hardship’ without compelling reason.” Furthermore, Roberts noted that no same-sex couples had ever asked to work with CSS, and the agency told The Associated Press that, if that were to ever happen, the couple would be referred to some 20 other foster care agencies that do work with same-sex couples.
Essentially, the ruling has ramifications on the city of Philadelphia, and highlights the need for careful, airtight wording of nondiscrimination policies, but it shouldn’t have widespread effects on the rest of the country.
Balancing freedom of religion with foster care agencies with nondiscrimination policies is a delicate issue the country will continue to address after this case, and will remain largely unchanged despite the small win CSS got. Central to it is the fact that the nation’s foster care system as a whole is habitually understaffed and underfunded, which unfortunately leaves a lot of communities underserved, and a lot of it has to do with the fact that foster care can be uncomfortable, hard work that not a lot of people want to do, or even think about.
As is the case with many humanitarian efforts, religious agencies are an important part of the nation’s overall child welfare system, and they have been since before foster care existed. But issues arise when the sexual and gender identities of prospective foster parents and the foster kids that are in their care conflict with their religious beliefs. In Philadelphia, LGBTQ prospective foster parents are fortunate to be able to work with many foster care agencies outside of CSS, but in communities where a religious foster care agency like CSS is the only one in town and that region lacks a nondiscrimination foster care policy (or has a weak one like Philadelphia’s), they might be out of luck.
And I do have to seriously question the ability of religious foster care agencies who refuse to work with same-sex couples to properly care for LGBTQ foster youth, as they freely demonstrate that they believe something is inherently wrong with LGBTQ people. This is particularly relevant because, unlike foster parents, foster kids don’t get to choose what agency oversees their case, and LGBTQ foster kids might not even be aware of their sexual or gender identities for years, at which point they might keep them secret, understandably fearing that their lives will be upheaved. An institutional bias can be the difference between success and failure especially for a kid in foster care.
The debate about where to draw the line between freedom of religion and nondiscrimination in foster care is far from over, though I do lament the fact that this issue doesn’t put the needs of foster children first, and as important as this issue is, it has distracted from coverage of the uniquely challenging circumstances foster kids have faced during the pandemic.
While they do important work in foster care, it is unfortunate that there are agencies like CSS that flat out refuse to work with LGBTQ people, as the foster care system in general can use as many qualified parents as it can get, and foster care should be an issue where people are willing to work with each other across ideological lines, because it affects people of every race, gender, sexual orientation and belief system. It’s not a place where discrimination should be allowed or tolerated. Take it from someone who’s been in the system: Foster kids have it hard enough as it is.