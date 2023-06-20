Mitchell Chapman: Looking back 20 years ago, when I was exiting foster care

Recently, the Massachusetts Elks Association unearthed a time capsule from 2003 at the elk monument in Florida. This prompted Eagle staffers — myself included — to think back on what life was like in 2003 and naturally reflect on how far the world has come since then, both for better and for worse.

The year 2003 marked the end of my first year in Berkshire County with my forever family. Three years earlier, when I was five years old, I was taken away from my birth family by the Massachusetts Department of Social Services (now the Department of Children and Families). Between then and 2002, when I met my forever family that eventually adopted me and I first came to live in Pittsfield, I was in different foster homes, which is common. A 2004 study by Pew Charitable Trusts found that, on average, foster kids at this time moved an average of three times while in the system, but many moved much more. It is not unheard of for a child who grew up in the system to move more than 10 times.

Moving a foster child can be incredibly damaging and should only be done as a last resort, with the exception of being reunited with their birth parents, which should take priority over being in the system at all. As a child, you lose any sort of permanency and your entire world gets pulled out from under you. If you had a good support system and friends at your previous home, you have no way of knowing if it will be similar in your next placement. Foster kids are forced to play a terrible game of roulette. You might get a very good home, but you also might find yourself in a nightmare scenario where you are abused and/or neglected.

Each time I was moved, I had to say goodbye to all my friends and teachers and relearn a new area, a new school, new parents — new everything. It definitely impacted my ability to make and maintain friends and relationships; losing people was normal. When you grow up like that, your mind gets stuck in survival mode, and it’s incredibly difficult to unlearn that behavior. Your brain is always preparing for the worst-case scenario because, in a way, you’ve already lived it by virtue of being in foster care; being separated from your family is a traumatic event that can permanently alter the way your mind works and how you see the world.

I was fortunate to find a wonderful family that loves me, whom I was living with in 2003. Three years later, my adoption was finalized and I was officially a Chapman. The transition from foster child to an adopted child is naturally difficult especially if you get adopted as old as I was — I was turning 11 at the time of my finalization. The best way I can describe it is it’s like you’re a branch being grafted onto another family tree. There will be some adjustments and a lot of healing involved, but you become much more whole and happier for it, though it can be scary. Not all adoptions work out, and it can be challenging to let your guard down and learn to trust your new parents as you exit foster care. Holding high the importance of trust I think is something a lot of foster kids have in common, especially in cases where their birth parents broke it.

Another thing I realized is that Mitchell Chapman did not exist in 2003; I still legally had my birth last name. When you get adopted, it’s common to take on the last name of the family you’re joining, effectively making your original last name your dead name. When my adoption was finalized, I was issued a new birth certificate with my adopted parents’ names on it. In a way, being adopted is like being born again.

A lot has changed since 2003, and I am no exception. That year I was still in the beginning of a major journey that ultimately changed my life for the better, but I had no way of knowing that at the time. Those next 10 years especially would be challenging as I transitioned into a teenager, then into an adult. Foster care revealed to me many ugly truths about the world and its nature, especially people’s attitudes toward the system and the kids whose lives are upheaved by it; there is a profound lack of understanding and empathy for foster kids among the public. It took me a long time to grow past the cynicism those experiences instilled in me.

I also learned to appreciate things that people who’ve never been in foster care take for granted, like having someone in your life to call mom and dad.