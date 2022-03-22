Mitchell Chapman: From 'Servant of the People' to leading Ukrainian resistance — Zelenskyy's similar roles on very different stages

“Today, the Ukrainian people are defending not only Ukraine, we are fighting for the values of Europe and the world, sacrificing our lives in the name of the future,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his Wednesday speech to the U.S. Congress. “That’s why today the American people are helping not just Ukraine, but Europe and the world to give the planet the life to keep justice in history.”
Most Americans watch Russia’s invasion of Ukraine tensely from a distance. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s clumsy power grab currently remains a conflict in which America is involved indirectly — sanctioning Russia and sending aid to Ukraine — as direct conflict would create a world war, which President Joe Biden has rightfully pointed out.
The war has great ramifications for the Western world, specifically NATO, as well as those looking to join NATO and everyone caught in between them and Russia. But it has the most consequences for Ukrainians, who see their democracy in danger as they see their previous way of life destroyed. Zelenskyy recently released a particularly powerful video highlighting the great toll the war has had on his people.
“Was, a simple word ... a part of speech used in everyday life” Zelenskyy narrates in the video in English. “But it’s not that simple for us, because now, the everyday Ukrainians simply cannot say ‘was’ without bursting into tears. This was my home. This was my friend. This was my dog. This was my car. This was my job. And this was my father. And this was my daughter.”
It’s a very effective video, and it serves as just a small example of why he has been so successful as a leader since the war began. Before the invasion, he was widely criticized as ineffective and, according to MSNBC, had an abysmal 25 percent approval rating. His lack of political experience, seen positively in his campaign, stifled his ability to accomplish his agenda after election. After the invasion began, though, he’s come into his own, garnering a 91 percent approval rating, and I think a lot of this has to do with his admirable commitment to his country in which he has put the priorities of his country over his own personal safety by staying in the country’s capital, Kyiv, and his smart use of social media to speak genuinely to his people and the outside world, which take full advantage of his previous career as an actor.
When offered by the United States to flee the country, he remarked “I need ammunition, not a ride.” It’s hard to not root for someone who displays that level of commitment and courage in defending their country. While Putin has been waging literal warfare with Ukraine and information warfare with the West and in his own country, Zelenskyy has been battling not only for the hearts and minds of the people of Ukraine but also the outside world — and he’s been winning. The war has galvanized NATO, and in the U.S., Ukraine even has the wide support of Republicans and Democrats. A recent Pew Research Center report found that 73 percent of Republicans and 85 percent of Democrats agree that working with allies to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine is the correct approach, and 85 percent of Republicans and 88 percent of Democrats favor strict economic sanctions against Russia. Additionally, 32 percent of Americans agree that the country is sending the right amount of aid to Ukraine, while 42 percent think that it should be sending more.
Life imitating art
Before he was president of Ukraine, Zelenskyy played the role on TV in the popular show “Servant of the People,” in which he plays a school teacher named Vasiliy Petrovich Goloborodko who is elected president after his honest but profanity-laden rant against the country’s status quo goes viral on YouTube. It strongly evokes 1976’s “Network,” wherein Peter Finch as Howard Beale snaps on television and is later rewarded for doing so. I started watching “Servant of the People” on Netflix and have been enjoying it, but it has very unusual parallels to his real-life presidency. There’s one particular scene in its first episode that is striking, in which, expecting repercussions for his viral rant, he tells his class a parable of the importance of truth:
“Once a poor peasant came to the palace of the Japanese Emperor. He said: ‘Your Highness, the taxes in our province are so high that people don’t have any food. I don’t have what to lose, so I’ll tell you the truth.’ And after that he splashed out a stream of foul language towards the Emperor, his family, his power and everything that was dear to the Emperor’s heart. ... The Emperor listened to the peasant in silence and calm and issued two orders. One was to tear the peasant’s tongue out because foul language is a sin. And the second was to lower taxes in the province because the truth is the truth no matter how unpleasant it is.”
I think that this perfectly captures the appeal of Zelenskyy, as his show made an effort to be timely and relevant to issues affecting the Ukrainian people, and because of that, it didn’t matter that the truths he was expressing came initially under the guise of comedy. His appeal reminds me a lot of Jon Stewart, former host of the Daily Show and another comedian, who once won a TIME poll asking who was the most trusted newscaster after the death of Walter Cronkite.