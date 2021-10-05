“Everything ends. And it’s always sad. But everything begins again, too, and that’s ... always happy.”
That’s a quote from Peter Capaldi’s run on “Doctor Who,” and it sums up my thoughts on the silver lining of the pandemic, as while it has sped up the departure of many local businesses, new ones have also started, in some cases bringing new life to storefronts left vacant because of COVID-19.
Pittsfield restaurants, I think, are a great example of how the city has been jolted by some new flavors and fresh ideas since the pandemic struck the nation in March 2020. Some old favorites said their last goodbyes, such as Sen Sushi on North Street, Rainbow Restaurant on First Street, the International House of Tacos on West Housatonic Street, Hot Tomatoes Pizza on Tyler Street (though they maintain a location in Williamstown) and a slew of others in the city and elsewhere in the county that The Eagle compiled in February. But the city has also gained some interesting new businesses, such as Rem Roc’s Fried Chicken and Soul Food on Fenn Street; BB’s Hot Spot, which serves Caribbean food, on Columbus Avenue; and R.J.’s Restaurant, which specializes in seafood, chops and pasta on First Street in the space previously occupied by Rainbow Restaurant.
While not all storefronts have been filled with new life — the unfortunate reality is that certain spaces might sit empty for years, depending on location, upkeep of the building, and a variety of other factors — there has been a trend of new ventures popping up in the city. The Spot, which sells some great smoothies and acai bowls, opened up a North Street location in the former Brooklyn’s Best storefront on North Street after the business relocated, and Sen Sushi vacated the space next-door. Sibaritas, which has gained a reputation for their unique flatbreads, has opened in the former location of Elizabeth’s on East Street. The city also gained a new Latin market on North Street — Latino Market El Gallo mas Gallo — from which my girlfriend was able to introduce me to drinks and sweets she hasn’t been able to find outside New York City and the Dominican Republic.
All of these businesses offer experiences unique to Pittsfield you’d usually have to travel elsewhere to find, and they make our city richer. In many cases, they’ve introduced me to food that I’ve never had before. I never had soul food before Rem Roc’s opened up nor had I had many of the items BB’s Hot Spot offers. Those two particular restaurants exist in part because of COVID-19 — both of their owners bet on themselves by opening their respective businesses after losing their jobs during the pandemic at Price Rite and the Red Lion Inn respectively, according to Eagle reporting. That is no doubt the case in a lot of the new businesses we’ve seen open since the pandemic: They might not have existed without it, either because their owners would be working elsewhere, the location those owners fell in love would still be occupied by another business or other circumstances critical to the creation of those businesses never would have happened.
This is not to justify the physical, mental and financial tolls of the pandemic. As mentioned before, plenty of storefronts remain empty, and many are worse off because of COVID. But it’s also created circumstances in which new life has been able to grow in parts of the city that previously were ravaged by the pandemic, especially by its restrictive early stages that left nonessential businesses with few options to earn much-needed revenue to stay afloat.
If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that communities need to support their local businesses if they want to keep them, and that is especially true going forward for both local businesses and institutions that have endured the pandemic and those that were born during it, which The Eagle noted in a recent editorial: “COVID-19 rocked the small businesses that dot our main streets. ... Not all of them survived; some sectors were hit disproportionately hard. If these small businesses might have been taken for granted before, let a lesson of this pandemic be that they need and deserve our support.”
Small businesses not only function as a critical part of our local economy, but also they are what make our communities unique. Individuality, creativity and passion shine through our small businesses, and they no doubt play a large role in making the Berkshires a place people want to stay.
They do, after all, encapsulate the soul of our communities. If you want to see what a Berkshire town or city is about, you’ll find your answer in its general stores, its family-run businesses, its cuisine, its entertainment venues and its unique cultural institutions — pillars of community that define how we live our lives and who we are.