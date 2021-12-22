Since the 2010-11 school year, the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, my alma mater, has lost half of its student population, which is by far the most of any state college, according to recent reporting in The Eagle.

While disheartening, I’m not surprised, as I’ve written about the college’s declining enrollment in the past, like in 2019, when I argued that it needed to change course to avoid falling into a death spiral, noting that its status as a public college does not grant it immunity from mergers and consolidation, if not outright closure.

Looking over the data, I’m not convinced that MCLA is not in said death spiral, but I have hope that it can pull itself out of this rut — it rebuilt before, when it rebranded from North Adams State College to MCLA in 1997, the last time before this year that its student population dipped below 1,000. But in order to do so, it must take a close, honest look at itself, and figure out what’s not working.

Zooming in

Some of the recent decline can be attributed to the pandemic, as the state’s other colleges and universities have also struggled to attract students at a time where the need to preserve public health has stifled the traditional college experience by limiting social interactions among peers, and at times necessitating that otherwise in-person classes be held virtually. The economy’s volatility no doubt prompted many to either put off enrolling in college or reconsider it altogether, especially as the pandemic has reshaped the workplace and jobs market.

But the college cannot huddle behind state and national college enrollment trends, as it is solely responsible for its own destiny. Furthermore, The Eagle’s reporting found that MCLA’s decline is significantly worse than those of other rural public four-year colleges, as well as its peers in the state college system. This does not mean that it’s impossible for MCLA to turn itself around and chart a course for prosperity, but it does represent adversity the college must overcome, as it finds itself in a challenging higher education market.

The most important questions behind MCLA’s decline are: How did this happen? Why aren’t students coming? What has made MCLA’s situation especially dire?

Recent history offers lessons

The college’s innate ability to produce negative press might have something to do with its decline. Going back to 2015, when Greg Summers was offered and ultimately turned down MCLA’s presidency, it seems like the college could never go long without controversy. Some notable incidents are:

In 2016, the college’s student newspaper, The Beacon, reported that then-vice president of institutional advancement Mary Hastings had been fired by MCLA President James Birge after she refused to terminate five other employees and refused severance pay when it was attached to a gag order. Later that year, MassLive reported that MCLA faculty may vote “no confidence” on Birge, citing “early and ongoing opposition to Birge’s leadership,” which The Eagle’s reporting later disputed.

In 2017, tensions erupted when the college published survey results that excluded anyone who wasn’t Caucasian, which was the culmination of long-term dissatisfaction with the college’s diversity initiatives. As such, the school was papered up with the survey results in protest, which started a long-term conversation on how the college could do better.

In 2019, due to some administrative fumbles, the college’s radio class was removed, leading to an uproar from communications students and alumni, which hit critical mass when the incident was picked up by WAMC. It was later reinstated as an independent study.

Last year introduced many elements outside of MCLA’s control, but one thing it could control was its communication, which it bungled in regards to a set of emails in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, which The Eagle reported that many saw as divisive, and prompted a change.org petition asking MCLA to do better that has amassed more than 600 signatures — a remarkable amount given the college’s size.

This year, the college had to close down in the spring after a cluster of students tested positive for COVID-19, which was an unfortunate result of their insistence on in-person learning, and they were criticized for outsourcing commencement, in which a computer-generated voice mispronounced the names of many and spoke the dead names of transgender students.

Browsing through The Beacon’s website now, you can find a recent story about how in “extreme” cases, the college is shutting off the meal plans of students who aren’t attending classes, which one student government senator described as “cruel and unusual.” And I have to agree — I don’t think any circumstances justify using starvation as a tool on a college campus.

MCLA’s recent history and its severe dip in enrollment paint a picture of an organization that often creates problems for itself that find their way into student and local media, and it has been shedding students at an alarming rate. It needs to desperately change course, and that might only come through a change in culture and strategy.