With the final chapter of 2021 written, and the first pages of 2022 wide open, it’s time to look forward to another pandemic year that, despite the prevalence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, I think we have reason to be optimistic about.

In July, I argued that vaccinations and vaccine hesitancy would be the defining issues of 2021, which, with hindsight, was partially true — there was an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, the shockwaves of which still resonate to this day, particularly in the House of Representatives’ committee investigating the incident. I would also argue that one other issue eclipses them: the uneven worldwide distribution of the vaccine.

To put it simply, there is a worldwide divide between wealthier and poorer countries in terms of access to vaccines, which have created a global system of haves and have-nots, with The New York Times reporting that Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the U.S. and Canada have vaccination rates (at least one dose) of between 65 and 75 percent, whereas the Middle East and Africa have rates of 50 percent and 14 percent respectively. Reuters reports that South Africa, where the omicron variant was first discovered, has vaccinated about 24 percent of its population, which is better than other countries in the region, like Lesotho, which has vaccinated about 16 percent of its population.

But, as the BBC’s Rachel Schraer and Jake Horton reported in December, this might have actually made South Africa the ideal place for the omicron variant to form:

“In a population with a low vaccination rate, there will be more infected — and sicker — people around, creating more opportunities for the virus to mutate. But potentially harmful mutations can take hold as the virus attempts to get round the immune defenses of vaccinated or previously infected people. So a population with some immunity, but not enough to stamp out the virus, and where the virus (is) widely present, is a good environment for new mutations to develop.”

Mutations affect everyone, especially those that produce variants like omicron and delta that are resistant to vaccines. The prevalence of these variants has only reinforced the fact that the pandemic will only end once worldwide barriers to vaccine access are eliminated, a sentiment World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made in his New Year’s address.

“The longer inequity continues, the higher the risks of the virus evolving in ways we can’t prevent or predict,” he said. “If we end inequity, we end the pandemic. In turn, we save lives, we relieve the burden on health systems and give respite to the legions of health workers who have toiled tirelessly and sacrificed so much for two years.”

Ghebreyesus cited “narrow nationalism” and vaccine hoarding as direct causes to worldwide vaccine inequity in his address, noting in a statement that “only half of WHO’s Member States have met the goal of immunizing 40 percent of their populations by the end of 2021 due to uneven global supply.” He’s also been critical of boosters, as he said on Dec. 22, 2021, that, despite the fact that they offer better individual protection to COVID-19, “blanket booster programmes are likely to prolong the pandemic, rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate.”

Ghebreyesus set New Year’s resolutions of reaching a global vaccination rate of 70 percent by the middle of 2022, building a “stronger global framework for global health security,” and to get all countries to invest in primary health care, which would be major steps to eliminating worldwide inequity as it pertains to the pandemic.

But to achieve this, we must admit that, like the coronavirus, the country does not exist in a bubble, and as such, ending the pandemic will require a coordinated global effort in which wealthier countries will have to share their vaccine supply with the rest of the world.

March will mark two years of the pandemic. My New Year’s resolution is to do all that we can collectively and individually to make this year its last.