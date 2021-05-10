PITTSFIELD — My girlfriend and I recently got our first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Berkshire Community College’s vaccine clinic, and other than having a sore arm for a day, it was pretty uneventful. We were in and out of the clinic in about 20 minutes, and life continued on as normal, and we’re set to get dose number two in a few weeks.
Maybe it’s because of how long we’ve been treading through this global health crisis. Maybe it’s because I’ve been long exhausted by people flaunting public health measures like mask-wearing throughout the entire pandemic, ensuring the disease would consistently rage across the country, especially since October. But it’s hard to believe that this pandemic could almost be over. Key word: could.
Like many others, even though I’m halfway to being fully vaccinated, my mind is still in a pandemic rut, afraid to hope that things will get better, not fully registering the progress we’ve made with vaccinating adults in this country, with Gov. Charlie Baker’s target of lifting most COVID restrictions by Aug. 1 feeling like a pipe dream.
Most of these thoughts are, of course, irrational. As I write this, five New England states — including Massachusetts — lead the nation in vaccination rates, and it’s been easier than ever to get a vaccine if you want it, with U.S. News & World Report predicting that vaccine supply might outstrip demand this month, with that already being the case in many clinics across the country, as the pool of vaccine-eager recipients shrinks, leaving only the vaccine-hesitant as well as children. And while vaccine hesitancy still threatens to delay herd immunity, it’s hard to deny that we’re in a better place than previously expected, with the nation meeting President Joe Biden’s previous two vaccination goals.
I understand vaccine hesitancy to some extent — some are concerned about the speed with which the vaccines came to us, and if you don’t fully understand how something works, you might not want to put it in your body. There’s also decades of distrust the U.S. medical insurance industry has nurtured between Americans and doctors and medicine in general. We spend the most for prescription drug prices in the world, and many people who have health insurance still have to pay hundreds or thousands of dollars in high deductibles before their coverage even works. Even though last year’s passage of the No Surprises Act will greatly mitigate them, surprise medical bills have ruined countless lives and made many lose faith in health care. And for those that have ever had to deal with a surprise medical bill, it can be hard to believe that the COVID-19 vaccine is free of charge, especially if you’ve ever been in a situation where you were confident that you would not have to pay anything out of pocket for a needed procedure or a treatment or a drug, only to find out later, in fact, you would.
But the vaccine is free of charge to individuals, and getting it is a lot better than getting COVID-19. Vaccine hesitancy accomplished only one thing, and that is ensuring that COVID-19 is still relevant and that public health measures designed to mitigate it will have to remain in place.
America is a nation of individuals, and we value individual freedom so much that we often forget that we are also a part of a whole, and our actions have an effect on it. The New York Times’ David Brooks recently wrote that it hardly seems possible that today’s America could win World War II because of a lack of national cohesion, unwillingness to sacrifice for the greater good, and a lack of trust in our institutions, and he is right; we’ve let individualism become detrimental to the nation, even if much of the distrust in our institutions was duly earned through years of neglecting the lower and middle classes.
Vaccine holdouts are poised to lengthen the pandemic and all the human suffering that comes with it. Your individual choices matter — even in the age of quarantine, no one truly lives in a bubble.
Everyone wants life to get back to something close to normal, and vaccines are the only way to get us there. And as walk-in clinics become more accessible, getting the vaccine is easier than ever.
It’s time that we stop delaying our post-COVID-19 world. We’ve all endured enough suffering. It’s time we stop thinking about better days ahead, and do what we need to do to start living them.