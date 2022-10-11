The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art is central to the identity of modern North Adams. After the departure of the Sprague Electric Company, the former company town has become a center for the arts. It gives North Adams a certain charm unique to Berkshire County’s cities and towns, one that I greatly enjoyed as a student at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.

How to better connect Mass MoCA and downtown North Adams? Study would explore options — including removing the Route 2 overpass The city and museum are trying to secure federal funding to study traffic patterns, pedestrian movement, the Route 2 overpass, and other infrastructure to look at how to better connect the museum and the city's downtown.

But because of the original city planning when the complex that is now Mass MoCA was a hub for manufacturing (first for the Arnold Print Works, then for Sprague), its campus was intentionally built to be separate from the city’s downtown. A study might look at ways to remedy this, if the city receives a grant to fund it. The overpass that separates Mass MoCA from the rest of the city is a particular point of interest, as the study would look at “removing the overpass, ways to beautify the overpass, and/or other traffic patterns for the bridge and surrounding connectors.”

The study is the latest in a decades-long conversation on how to maximize Mass MoCA’s economic impact on the town. Linda Enerson’s 2017 article in CommonWealth Magazine highlighted pretty well the initial promise the museum brought to the city and how it hasn’t met all of its its early projections, citing the likes of Williams College professor and economist Stephen Sheppard:

“For more than a decade, Sheppard has analyzed the impact of MASS MoCA and other cultural organizations on local economies,” Enerson wrote. “He says that the museum has stimulated development of 385 jobs to date. That’s about two-thirds of the 600 jobs initially projected by the museum founders.”

Enerson references Sheppard’s estimate that Mass MoCA had a total impact of $35 million per year on the local economy. And even though it fell short on projected jobs, there was great optimism at the time that the museum was on track to outpace it. “In the next few years,” Enerson wrote, Mass MoCA founding director estimated that “the museum will far exceed the initial projection of stimulating 600 jobs.”

Unfortunately, three years after Thompson’s projections in Enerson’s CommonWealth piece, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Like many other cultural institutions, Mass MoCA was in a fight for its existence, which forced it to lay off a sizable amount of its workforce.

COVID aside, Sheppard’s comments in that 2017 article noted something critically important to optimizing foot traffic from Mass MoCA to downtown North Adams: In order to walk from the museum toward downtown, visitors have to walk past their cars in the museum’s parking lot. “That, by the way, right there is the thing that’s very hard for Americans to do, then go under a viaduct and cross a busy street,” he said.

It is unclear how removing the overpass or modifying it will change that simple fact. Having made that walk several times, it’s not a bad one, though it is true that the overpass does little to enhance the comfortability of the walk. It is also worth noting that its absence would probably increase congestion, depending on how traffic flows are diverted if it is removed, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing if it makes it harder for drivers to bypass portions of downtown.

However, the main issue remains that Mass MoCA’s greatest draw — that it provides a sprawling, self-contained experience visitors can easily spend hours enjoying, complete with food and drink venues directly on the museum’s campus — doesn’t give much incentive for visitors to venture downtown.

Beyond Sheppard’s excellent point on parking, I also think that the museum does a great job of filling your day, especially if you haven’t visited in a while. The museum refreshes a great deal of its galleries over time, so occasional visits often provide distinctly unique experiences with fresh art. Such was my experience when I visited Mass MoCA a few months ago with my girlfriend and her family after not visiting for more than a year. After catching up on what I missed — and introducing some old favorites of mine to them for the first time — we were all exhausted. Venturing downtown was the last thing on our minds.

Mass MoCA continues to have a net positive impact on North Adams, even if downtown has not benefited as much from it as initially expected. As a former resident of the city, I always viewed it as its crown jewel. While it is unclear how modifying the overpass that separates it from downtown will change the museum’s impact on the city, reassessing the city’s built environments to find ways to make traveling it more interesting, safe, comfortable and convenient is certainly worth doing.