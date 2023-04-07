Mitchell Chapman: MCLA is considering making Berkshire Towers a homeless shelter. Here's an inside perspective of the building, from a former resident

The hot topic surrounding the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, my alma mater, is the proposed use of its Berkshire Towers dormitory as a homeless shelter. The plan is still in its early stages, with many key details yet to be ironed out, but it would see the college lease it for 18 months to the Department of Housing and Community Development, while a third-party service provider would run the shelter.

When I attended the college, I lived in all three dormitories. Berkshire Towers was generally quieter than Hoosac Hall, the other dorm available to freshmen. (The Flagg Townhouses were reserved for returning students.) The main difference between the Towers and Hoosac Hall is that the former is broken up into suites, while the latter’s floors are mostly made up of two long hallways lined with dorms. There are three suites per floor in Berkshire Towers, with each suite having three to five bedrooms, a bathroom and a lounge; in Hoosac, each floor shares bathrooms and lounges. I found more variation of the size of the rooms in Berkshire Towers than in Hoosac. One semester, I was in a double room much wider than the ones in Hoosac, while another semester I was in a tiny single room. (While in Hoosac, I was always in a standard double room).

In terms of the feel of both dorms, Berkshire Towers is a cozy, quiet place perfect for reading a book, while Hoosac Hall was ideal if you wanted to meet new people. In Berkshire Towers, people often got really close with their suitemates, so it was the preferred option for people with small, tight-knit friend groups, whereas Hoosac Hall was the place to mingle, as you might share a floor with more than 30 people. In Hoosac, it was common for people to traverse different floors to see friends or to take advantage of the quiet floor to study.

Some aspects of Berkshire Towers I liked — it arguably has the campus’ best vantage points — but I much preferred Hoosac and the Flagg Townhouses, the latter of which is the closest to shared, apartment-style living.

The most exciting thing that happened when I lived in Berkshire Towers was when it was evacuated in 2015 due to a strange odor. As the newly minted arts and entertainment editor of The Beacon student newspaper, I missed the evacuation when I was covering the FreshGrass music festival. I got sucked into covering the breaking news when I got back, serving as an impromptu photographer. I realized late that I was among the group of students who could’ve been affected. Thus, I donned a Tyvek suit, surrendered the clothes I was wearing and was shuttled via campus van to Berkshire Medical Center for testing. For the next few nights, I slept in a cot in the gym, then in an empty room in the Flagg Townhouses — an early introduction to my favorite dorm. It was eventually determined to be a false alarm and we returned to Berkshire Towers as normal, albeit a little shaken. It was scary at the time; now I laugh at it.

Shelter proposal has merits

The proposal to convert Berkshire Towers into a homeless shelter has both raised eyebrows and garnered cautious optimism, though ultimately more discussion must be had and finer details must be worked out, such as the timing and terms of the proposed lease by the state Department of Housing and Community Development. On its surface, it seems like a win-win, as many others in the community have pointed out; the state has a need for such a shelter due to its deep housing crisis and MCLA has an available building. The college, which has seen a troubling dip in enrollment especially after the pandemic, would also get a new revenue stream that could help its fight for stability — a fight many other colleges across the country face after COVID widely disrupted and worsened national enrollment trends that were already falling.

To the proposal’s credit, the idea to focus Berkshire Towers on housing families has merit due to the layout of the dorm. In theory, if each family gets their own suite, they could get a degree of privacy and dignity not always available at other shelters. Berkshire Towers also has a kitchen and on-site laundry machines that families could use.

A letter obtained by The Eagle from MCLA President James Birge mentions that impact on the college would be minimal, saying that “individuals and families temporarily residing in Berkshire Towers will have very little interaction, if any, with MCLA’s larger campus community.” But I think there is great opportunity for the campus community to embrace and support these families, whether through its existing programs or new ones.

The MCLA Center for Service already runs several after-school programs with student volunteers for fourth- through sixth-graders that Berkshire Towers families would presumably be able to take advantage of. My girlfriend and I volunteered for them when we attended the college; I was involved in its YMCA after-school program my freshman year and she participated in a program called the Write Stuff in which college students engage with area youth via creative writing. The college also has annual days of service (one in the fall, one in the spring and a third one on Martin Luther King Jr. Day) during which students would volunteer at the Louison House homeless shelter and various other locations in North Adams. Beyond those days, the Louison House was also a common place for MCLA students to volunteer when I went there. If the Berkshire Towers shelter becomes a reality, I suspect that MCLA will have a similar relationship with it as volunteering is in the college’s blood.

Converting Berkshire Towers into a homeless shelter is no one’s ideal situation; in a perfect world, MCLA’s enrollment would recover to the point where it was needed again as a dorm. But this proposal could be a smart way to make use of a vacant building that benefits both MCLA and the community if executed carefully.