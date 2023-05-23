Mitchell Chapman: The case for MCLA

MCLA's enrollment dropped by half in 10 years — by far more than any other state college EAGLE INVESTIGATIONS: A stark enrollment decline at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts has led to a reduced course schedule, loss of part-time faculty and the closing of a residence hall.

My alma mater the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, like many colleges across the country, faces fundamental challenges to its survival and identity as the country’s public colleges have to compete for dwindling enrollees as we emerge from the pandemic.

A great article by Kevin Carey for Vox calls this the “enrollment cliff,” a precipice on which MCLA has arguably lost its footing. In late 2021, The Eagle reported that the college lost about half of its enrollment over the previous decade.

Since that report, the college has seen modest gains in enrollment and expects to see a 17 percent uptick next year. In fact, it was cited as a reason why the college declined to move forward with a proposed homeless shelter at the vacant Berkshire Towers dormitory, as it might need to use the dormitory. The shelter saga, as Eagle editorials pointed out, saw MCLA leaders sending mixed, often confusing messages about not only how concrete the plan was but the future of the college and its surrounding community. Many letters to the editor chimed in on this. The questions about the school’s future are what interest me: What is MCLA’s path and identity going to be like going forward? Or, put more directly: What is the case for MCLA for prospective college students?

In my columns, I have often been critical of the institution as an alumni who has seen it from many different angles, most notably as a former editor of its student newspaper, The Beacon, and as its student trustee. However, I have no misconception about what the college did for me, especially in terms of the opportunities I was given. I’m at The Eagle because of MCLA. I would not be here if not for the abundance of chances to learn across a variety of domains — especially in journalism — under the tutelage of professors like Paul LeSage, Shawn McIntosh, Jenifer Augur, Jim Niedbalski and Gillian Jones, who is now my colleague at The Eagle. At MCLA, I had ready access to incredibly gifted educators who had a passion and talent for teaching as well as peers who had an eye for getting things done in creative ways.

When I went to MCLA, it was a place where almost anyone could have an impact. If you wanted to start a club the college didn’t have, you could do so pretty easily, though if you wanted to receive funding from the student government association, you had to build a strong foundation and convince enough people on the SGA to greenlight it. If you wanted to bring big-name talent to MCLA, there was a club that would help you do that. When I was there, students brought Kehlani and Pete Davidson to campus. If you wanted to organize a charitable event new to the college or area, there were several organizations that could help you do that, like the college’s Center for Service, which worked with students to create a food pantry in 2017. Whatever your passion was, there were either existing pathways you could take to pursue it or ample opportunity to blaze a new one.

I graduated five years ago, and in that time a lot has changed especially in terms of enrollment, renovations and staffing. Like many institutions, it still bears scars from COVID. A good number of clubs and organizations I was a part of either don’t exist anymore or operate very differently. But it has not changed beyond recognition, especially the core of its education, which encourages students to explore subjects outside their major — something that I think is important for underclassmen. I know very few people from MCLA who didn’t change or alter their majors and minors in some way, and the curriculum is designed to be forgiving if you do change course. I certainly didn’t know what I wanted to do for a career as a high school graduate; I think college freshmen need to be given time to try and fail before they commit to a career path.

MCLA still has a decent price point among the state’s public colleges and universities. In-state annual tuition is cheaper than Salem State University, Massachusetts College of Art and Design and all University of Massachusetts campuses, according to the state’s Department of Higher Education, with a price tag comparable to the rest of the commonwealth’s state schools. Room and board costs paint a similar picture: Some public colleges in the state are more expensive, some are just about as expensive as MCLA is and some are cheaper but not vastly more so than MCLA.

This is all before financial aid. MCLA says that 85 percent of students get some form of financial assistance and more than 40 percent receive a Pell Grant. An 85 percent tuition reduction is also available to students from Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

As a graduate, the case for MCLA is clear because I’ve lived it. MCLA gave me an abundance of learning and leadership opportunities that propelled me to where I am now, though I acknowledge that the opportunities I had aren’t necessarily the same students today have. For one, the job market is very different. Luckily for me, I was studying journalism when The Eagle returned to local ownership in 2016. That year, I got my foot in the door as a freelance reporter then as a part-time page designer during my sophomore year. Students graduating during the pandemic did not have the same fortune.

Like state colleges, companies that might hire graduates also retain some scars from the pandemic. The rise of remote work now means new graduates potentially compete with applicants around the world even for positions in their hometown. I do not envy the last few classes of college graduates who had their education and lives disrupted by COVID at critical junctures.

I think a degree from MCLA still has incredible value, and I hope that it remains to be a place full of opportunity with room for students to grow. Ultimately, it is up to the college to make its own case to potential students. It will rebound or fall on its own merits.