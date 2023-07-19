Mitchell Chapman: Reflections on moving and tips on navigating the Berkshire housing market

PITTSFIELD — Last month, I moved from an apartment I had lived in for about five years to a bigger space. Since 2020, my girlfriend of almost five years had been living with me and it was an upgrade that we badly needed.
Moving after that amount of time forces you to go through the collection of trinkets, keepsakes and furniture — including the memories attached to those things — you’ve accumulated over the years. One of my favorite things we rediscovered is the collection of Valentine’s Day, Christmas, birthday and anniversary cards we made for each other that capture the state of our relationship at various different stages. Seeing where we were during month two versus year two versus recently is a touching journey, one that I’m grateful for. We started living together during the peak of the pandemic and have borne the weight of both challenging and great times together. As a whole, they form a narrative of an enduring love that I’m extremely lucky to have.
Other things we rediscovered were projects long put on hold, like scrapbooks we started then got busy and forgot about, or video games I bought but never got around to playing. There were also myriad things that we only did occasionally — like paint and other artistic endeavors — that were difficult to pull off in a small space but I hope we pick up again.
If I had to give one piece of advice to those moving after five years, it is to hire movers. In college, I was used to moving out at the end of every school year, which generally took me an hour or two. This constant moving disincentivized me from accumulating many things essential for living on your own. (It also helped that the dorms at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts were fully furnished; I didn’t acquire a bed until my senior year when I got an apartment in the city). That wasn’t the case when I moved recently, as I learned the hard way that common household items we’ve collected over time weigh a lot more than what I thought they did. My father, brother and I spent a morning lifting load after load, which was greatly taxing and, yes, I did feel the aftereffects the next morning — or rather many mornings since.
It’s been great and exciting spending time now with my girlfriend discussing how we want to configure and decorate the apartment, now having more options than we had before. Her mother told us to take it slow in order to avoid buying a lot of furniture quickly that we end up hating — the art of making an apartment home is a delicate one that requires a lot of thought and care. Like a garden, you have to create and maintain conditions in order for those residing within to thrive.
The act of moving is upheaval by design, one that disturbs the established order in hopes of creating a new — and ideally better — equilibrium. I also acknowledge that for many, it’s an end goal they might be working toward for years. Arguably the most difficult part of this process has been finding our new place; even with good credit and references and a solid renting history, you’ll face fierce competition in this market exacerbated by the county’s housing shortage.
To those still looking, I have some thoughts, the primary one of which is to not get disheartened. That might be a tall order, especially if you’ve missed out on multiple places and have been looking for an extended period of time. Know that it can and will get better. Hold on and keep searching and applying and one day will be your day. You might stumble upon and get approved for a place you weren’t expecting and, especially in this market, there’s no way of knowing when the place perfect for you will cross your path. Having just gone through this process, I recommend keeping all your information in a master document that can be copied over to different applications and keep your eye out for companies that manage multiple properties. Many in the area allow you to apply once and transfer your application over to any open property they manage. Lastly, I think it’s important to keep an open mind — life often takes us in new and interesting directions we least expect, for the better.
Ultimately, moving represents the ending of one chapter of life and the beginning of another. There is a sadness leaving behind a space you’ve come to know so dearly, but also excitement for beginning something brand new. It’s like a contrast of winter and spring — death and new life — the latter of which will make a slow transition into comfortable summer days.