Social media platforms represent perhaps the greatest outlet for free speech as well as its greatest limiter.

As I mentioned in my last column, a study by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace recognizes them as the “de facto regulators of online speech” largely left to set up their own regulations in absence of stringent ones from the government.

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has highlighted the vast space social media owners have to run amok in what is still a largely unregulated market. It’s unclear what Musk’s role will be going forward, as he recently lost a self-conducted unscientific poll saying that he should step down after a controversial decision to ban links from other social media platforms backfired, though it’s important to note that even if he is not CEO of the company, he still owns it.

Inconsistent standards

The start of his tenure as head of the social media company was marked by massive layoffs. Then, it was punctuated by the controversial decision to reinstate former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account via another unscientific poll. The platform had previously banned the former president’s account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence” after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that was spurred by his rhetoric.

He’s also restored the accounts of numerous far-right extremists, including neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin and far-right influencer Baked Alaska and subsequently banned the accounts of journalists critical to him, such as CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, The New York Times’ Ryan Mac and The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell. For the latter, he again held an unscientific poll to decide whether or not to reinstate their accounts. His reasoning for banning them in the first place is that they “doxxed” his exact location, though many were just guilty of reporting on or commenting on his suspension of the @elonjet Twitter account that shared public information to give up-to-date information on the whereabouts of his private jet in a practice known as “planespotting.”

Planespotting is made possible through automatic dependent surveillance–broadcast technology, and it’s brought attention to the excessive fuel use of private jets owned by celebrities as well as their overall usage. For example, The Washington Post earlier this year unpacked a report by a United Kingdom marketing agency based on planespotting data from Twitter accounts like @elonjet. It found that “planes affiliated with celebrities emitted an average of more than 3,376 metric tons of CO2 — roughly 480 times more than an average person’s annual emissions.”

Planespotting accounts have also been used to tip off journalists that notable public figures might be in town. Earlier this year, The Eagle used information from a now-suspended Twitter account to report that a jet owned by billionaire Len Blavatnik briefly touched down in Pittsfield, the large Boeing 737-700 being a rare site for the city’s small airport. It also came amid a time when Russian oligarchs — with whom Blavatnik has brushed elbows with even though he doesn’t consider himself one — were under intense scrutiny as sanctions were levied against them in response to the war on Ukraine.

Musk’s punishment of journalists and individuals for sharing public information is misguided and fruitless, and it harshly contrasts with his lax oversight of far-right accounts, including those that share hateful speech and whose users have sought to incite violence.

Also concerning is his use of online polls rather than a professional oversight board to decide the fate of accounts believed to be in violation of Twitter’s community standards. It’s also woefully inadequate and should be abandoned in favor of an official, hired body to handle that responsibility if Musk wants the social media platform to be taken seriously by both users and advertisers.

Whether or not it was Musk’s overall goal, his suspension of journalists will have a chilling effect on the platform, especially for local journalists whose bans won’t garner the same reach or level of outcry as their national counterparts.

His overall rocky stewardship of the platform and its uncertain stability in the near future has also prompted newsrooms and reporters across the country to reassess their reliance on Twitter both personally and as a newsroom tool. Its uncertainty is perhaps why interest in the Twitter alternative Mastodon has spiked. (Twitter initially blocked links to Mastodon by falsely flagging them as malware.)

“The SPJ Code of Ethics states journalists must hold those in power accountable, while still minimizing harm,” Claire Regan, the president of the Society of Professional Journalists, wrote in a prepared statement released on Twitter. “This includes reporting in real time and engaging directly with the public they serve. Twitter’s action affects all journalists and goes against Musk’s promise to uphold free speech on the platform.”

If Twitter wants to bounce back from these tumultuous last few weeks, it will have to reestablish its professional standards. That goes especially for content moderation and verification of accounts of notable public figures and organizations — the rules for which seem to change every week. If it doesn’t correct its course, its future might be bleak. Before Musk’s acquisition, it was already on shaky ground. Since going public in 2013, it has posted a net loss every year except 2018 and 2019 — and throngs of advertisers have already left the platform amid its recent volatility.

Musk knows that he’s gone too far as Twitter CEO. What remains to be seen is if he’ll be able to give the social media company time and space to heal — and whether he fully understands the damage he’s done to it as he remains its owner for the foreseeable future.