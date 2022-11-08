For most people, family is strictly limited to their blood relatives, and with that comes a shared heritage and culture. For many, it’s probably the most permanent thing they know: No matter what, their birth family will always be there.

As an adopted child who spent years in the foster care system, my definition of family is a little more complicated. I met my mom and dad when I was seven years old, and they became my mom and dad officially on paper when I was about 10. They don’t negate my birth parents or birth family — they’re still a part of me and had a hand in who I am today — but my adopted parents raised me through most of childhood. They’re whom I refer to when I say “mom and dad.”

November is National Adoption Month, part of an awareness campaign for adoption issues including the need for adoptive families in the foster care system, according to the Children’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. I’ve written before about the unique challenges foster kids have faced during the pandemic and the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange and the Department of Children and Families’ National Adoption Day event. But in light of this month also featuring the Thanksgiving holiday, when the concept of family is in the spotlight, I thought I would explore that concept in the context of adoptive families.

It is important to make a key distinction between two related keywords: foster and adopted children. Foster kids are children in the foster system, which is built to be temporary, with reunification with their birth family being an ultimate goal that isn’t always possible. At that point, children remain in foster care and are wards of the state until they age out or are adopted. Adopted children are those who have been welcomed into an adoptive family. This gets confusing because until they are adopted, most adopted children are foster children, and the adoption process takes years in family court.

Foster children often go through an identity crisis, as matters of heritage and family become loaded topics. The best way I can describe it is like being in limbo. You always technically have this connection to your blood family by virtue of existing with all their genes and genetic material, but they’re not necessarily in your life. The nature of foster homes make it almost impossible to establish any sort of permanency in them, as most foster kids just change homes too much.

When you’re adopted, you always live in two worlds. Your birth family will always be a part of you in some way, but your adopted family is your permanent, full-time family. Some people who are adopted still have relationships with their birth families, some don’t. Relationships with birth parents are often complex things. How a birth family acknowledges a child who has been adopted by another family can be complicated. I think the best scenario is one where both families acknowledge and accept the child; as my parents have told me before, you can never have too many people love you.

When you go through the adoption process, either as a child or as a parent, you inevitably have to rethink how you define family, as it is no longer about heritage or blood. There is no shared lineage, no common ancestry; it forces you to spend time pondering what fundamentally makes a family a family.

For me, family is defined by an indomitable, unconditional love and commitment to each other; by shared experiences of joy, pain, sacrifice, fulfilment, chaos and peace; by mentorship, guidance and investment on the part of the parent; and by trust and a willingness to seek help and be vulnerable on the part of the child. It’s a bond that shouldn’t break, no matter what.

It’s also a contract by which all parties involved must abide. The common trauma of adopted children is memories of their birth families who broke that familial contract. It’s a harsh lesson of the nature of family, and it’s the root cause of many of the difficulties adopted kids have when adapting to their new families. It’s also something that those who never enter the foster care system and live with their birth families for their entire lives never have to think about or worry over, which is precisely why it’s important to discuss.

Ultimately, the purpose of National Adoption Month is to give those who don’t personally go through these issues a key frame of reference they don’t have, which will hopefully spur change. Perhaps the most concrete way to do that is to elect officials who support measures to bolster both adoption and the foster care system, but some empathy and understanding toward both adoptive and foster families can go a long way, too. What makes going through both adoption and the foster care system so isolating is the fact that, for the most part, the general public doesn’t understand or care about the basic experiences of both, or any of the issues associated with either.

A good place to start is to popularize the idea that, for some people, the notion of family isn’t always as straightforward as who they’re related to by blood, and that’s OK. It doesn’t make their family any less of a family than any other. Adopted families in particular just had a few extra steps to get to where they are today.