Mitchell Chapman: North Street congestion might irritate some, but it doesn't erase the data showing bike lanes improved safety

PITTSFIELD — The bike lanes on North Street aren’t very popular among motorists, but they make the city safer, according to a recent report by the city that found that the lanes’ current configuration decreased traffic accidents.

One city councilor suggested that another metric might hold more weight: the “eyeball” test.

“I don’t debate your numbers, you clearly have a lot of analytics here,” Ward 3 Councilor Kevin Sherman said. “But it’s like sports these days, you have analytics and then there’s the play and the eyeball test. And the eyeball test, I would say to the majority of the city is not favorable to it.”

This claim raises a few questions, the first being: What eyeball test? While it is true that some vocal motorists do not like the bike lanes, the 40-person survey presented to the council suggests that the opposite is true; that those in opposition to the lanes are actually in the minority.

It’s also worth noting that the opposition has been primarily driver-centric. Pedestrians and bikers — who have more incentive to meaningfully interact with North Street rather than drive past it — have little reason to oppose the new design, as it makes the street safer and more accessible for them.

It is also true that those who dislike the bike lanes are more vocal than those that support it, as is evident by the furor over them aired at City Council meetings and in letters to the editor. This doesn’t mean that those who dislike the bike lanes are in the majority — it’s possible that they are the vocal minority — but it’s clear that support for the lanes is more passive.

WAMC reported that At-Large Councilor Karen Kalinowsky, when faced with the findings of the report pointed to the fact that some people choose to ride bikes on the sidewalk instead of the bike lanes as evidence that bikers feel like the lanes are unsafe.

“That’s why they ride on the sidewalks,” she said. Kalinowsky signed on to revert North Street back to its previous four-lane configuration and cites complaints from her constituents to justify the move, mostly from motorists.

As someone who frequents North Street and tried out the bike lanes via the city’s new Bird electric scooters, I found the lanes to be safe and preferable to the sidewalk due to its lack of obstacles (no flower pots, pedestrians or outdoor dining areas to navigate) and even surface. The bike activity on the sidewalk does not necessarily mean that bikers feel like the bike lanes are unsafe — for many it might be a force of habit, given that the city’s bike lanes as a whole are inconsistent in size, accessibility and safety. The main issue North Street is that it’s one of the only areas of the city that’s anything like it, which forces cyclists and e-scooter riders to adapt their rides when going to and from North Street.

It’s also worth noting that the return to a four-laner, as Kalinowsky is advocating, would be demonstrably worse, as it would give less room for cyclists and e-scooter riders to navigate, and they would have to contend with more automobiles driving at dangerous speeds.

Increasing the number of motor vehicle lanes never makes a road safer. The inconvenient truth is that congestion improves public safety. While it might irritate drivers, it forces slower speeds and safe driving habits. When smooth, congestion-free rides for automobiles are prioritized in our roads, we create environments that encourage speed, which comes at the expense of everything and everyone else sharing the road with cars.

Kalinowsky’s and Sherman’s assertions do not refute the hard data that has proven that North Street’s bike lanes make the street safer. Outside of concerns from frustrated motorists over navigating the street’s turns and more congestion, there isn’t a good argument to be made against the bike lanes, as while there is plenty of room for them to be improved to clear up navigational confusion and make smoother rides for non-automobiles, they are empirically better than the preceding configuration of four lanes of automobile traffic, which was a public safety hazard.

Outside of safety, the new configuration diversifies the uses of North Street, which encourages more people to engage with it in different ways — precisely what a city’s “main street” needs; there is little value in making it easy for cars to barrel past it.

North Street serves as a great example of how forward-thinking city planning can change a downtown for the better.