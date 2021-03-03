PITTSFIELD — One year ago, COVID-19 went from being a distant threat that was happening somewhere else you’d only see when reading the news, to the one of the worst crises mankind has faced in the still-young 21st century.
For me, the past year was a strange time devoid of the usual markers of the passing of time, with social distancing in full swing during the summer and all of my holidays. March 2020 feels both much longer than a year ago, and also only a few months ago, and according to the Los Angeles Times, this is because our lives have become simpler because of the virus:
“For those staying at home during the pandemic, it has a lot to do with our worlds shrinking to the bare minimum — staying at home for the vast majority of the day, with trips outside only for exercise or a visit to the grocery store. For the most part, we are not taking part in particularly memorable activities. ... Now, there are fewer signals differentiating a Sunday from a Monday.”
That was from an article published May 1, 2020 — when March 2020 was actually only a few months in the rearview mirror.
They say hindsight is 20/20, but as we know now we didn’t need it in 2020; we needed competent leadership that acted quickly and effectively before COVID-19 had a chance to enter the United States. But on the anniversary of the pandemic, I thought I’d take a look back on The Eagle headlines from March 2020, to reminisce on the moments before the full impact of the pandemic hit us — when everything changed.
The March 1, 2020, Eagle led with the chilling front-page headline “Nation’s first death from virus reported.” On March 8, The Eagle led with a headline that would hardly be newsworthy today: “BMC treating coronavirus patient.” Handfuls of cases would continue to make front-page news until March 11, when we saw the lead headline “Cases swell in coronavirus outbreak,” as the nation was starting to take the impact of the virus seriously. I remember perhaps the worst part of it all was the uncertainty and not knowing — a mindset effectively captured by March 13’s lead headline “Race on to catch up with outbreak.” The next day, “Most county schools get 2 weeks off” adorned The Eagle’s cover, and we all know what would soon follow it.
Lockdown.
On March 15, The Eagle’s lead headline read “’Unprecedented’ challenge to public life in the Berkshires.” It still is, but one year into the pandemic, I’d like to think we’ve adjusted to it a bit better.
The next day, the paper led with an Associated Press photo by Steven Senne showing empty shelves in a grocery store. The panic-buying phase of the pandemic had begun this was around the time people were buying toilet paper in bulk. From this point on, COVID-19 would be the dominant news item in the paper. About a week after that, nonessential businesses were ordered to close, placing a hefty economic price tag on the pandemic some businesses still haven’t recovered from, and some unfortunately never will, even as Massachusetts plans to move towards Phase Four of reopening later this month.
March was also when we were first getting used to the pandemic. “Tiger King” first came out, celebrities livestreamed themselves singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” and dalgona coffee was a popular beverage trend.
The first half of March 2020 was a period of awakening and awareness about COVID-19 for not only Berkshire County but the country (the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic on March 11, 2020), but it came too late. It feels as if we were just starting to notice the thing before it brought society to its knees, like noticing water receding before a tsunami. And like a tsunami, during the middle of the month, the pandemic smashed society as we knew it into pieces. Some sectors and businesses survived, others didn’t and some were put on indefinite pause.
Looking back at these year-old Eagles, they document the nation and county’s reaction to the virus pretty faithfully. Newspapers themselves are historic artifacts, as they are products of their times that document the world around them. During this pandemic, which has seen most days feel like the ones before it, major news events and memories that break the norm serve as key markers to the passing of time.
Henry David Thoreau wrote in Walden:
“Time is but the stream I go a-fishing in. I drink at it; but while I drink I see the sandy bottom and detect how shallow it is. Its thin current slides away, but eternity remains.”
I’ve never resonated with this passage more so than during the pandemic, as while the waters of time pass by, the virus feels like it will always be here, like eternity. And it’s a big reason why I’ve been afraid to hope that there will be better days ahead; that one day the sun will set on this virus.
But COVID-19 is a controllable disease. By social distancing and wearing masks, we can limit its spread, and if we get enough people vaccinated, we can eliminate it.
It’s not March 2020, it’s March 2021. We can — and I believe we will — rebound, stronger than we were before.