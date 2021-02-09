PITTSFIELD — Last month, three Pittsfield city councilors proposed a pay-as-you-throw ordinance that would see the city have residents put their trash in official, custom trash bags manufactured by Waste Zero that would be available at local vendors for purchase, prompting immediate criticism from other city councilors and Pittsfield residents.
I was among those who initially raised an eyebrow at the proposal, as fears of increased cost, more illegal dumping and accessibility came to mind. The debate over pay-as-you-throw (PAYT) is nothing new.
“But the unfortunate thing is, for renters, for low-income folks, and for many of our multi-housing units, many of those folks may turn to dump illegally.”
“I’m opposed to it purely from an environmental standpoint. ... It’s not a money thing for me, it’s more I know first hand of people throwing garbage on the side of the road because they don’t want to pay to get rid of it and I’m afraid this will compound the problem.”
“This plan imposes an undue burden on those least able to afford it, especially those on fixed incomes. ... Contrary to the assertions of PAYT’s proponents, renters already pay into the municipal solid waste system through their rent; charging them a fee on top of that would make them pay twice, just as it would for homeowners.”
The above three quotes feel right at home with local objections to pay as you throw, but they are from Troy, N.Y.; South Windsor, Conn.; and Waterville, Maine, respectively. This is because the very same debate Pittsfield is having about PAYT has already played out across hundreds of communities in Massachusetts alone and thousands more nationwide.
It seems that virtually every community has the same general concerns about PAYT: Will it lead to homeowners and renters getting double charged for trash? Will it lead to an increase in illegal dumping? How will it affect people on fixed incomes? What will the city do if there are disruptions in garbage bag distribution, or if the city receives a shipment of faulty bags? How much revenue would the city be sending to Waste Zero?
These are valid questions, and many of them have answers by looking to other communities that have implemented PAYT, and the numbers don’t lie. Worcester, which implemented a PAYT program through Waste Zero in 1993, has some great long-term data on what can happen when a community gets used to PAYT, as a 2014 Waste Zero case study found that it resulted in a 43 percent recycle rate (up from 2 percent in the program’s first week) and $10 million in savings for the city. And Worcester is not unique, as stories where towns and cities that reduced trash volumes by 30 to 50 percent are easy to find.
Regarding illegal dumping, there’s not a lot of data suggesting it increases significantly because of PAYT, despite the fact that it’s often cited as a concern.
“Residents, elected officials and others often assume that charging a fee per container of waste will encourage some households to illegally dump or burn trash,” reads a statement by the EPA in 2016. “This concern often turns out to be more a perceived barrier than a real issue, however. Most communities with pay-as-you-throw (PAYT) have found that illegal diversion has proven to be less of a concern than anticipated-and that there are steps they can take to minimize its occurrence. Typically, communities report that illegal diversion can be an issue regardless of the way in which residents are charged for solid waste management.”
The Northeast Waste Management Officials’ Association even lists increased illegal dumping as a result of PAYT as a myth, noting that bulky wastes not covered by PAYT programs such as sofas, mattresses and tires tend to make up most illegal dumpings. (Pittsfield already has a PAYT program in place, specifically for otherwise-prohibited wastes).
While it’s hard to deny its effectiveness, it’s also worth noting that PAYT is not perfect. One only needs to look to Fall River to find a story in which a Waste Zero PAYT plan failed, with the policy ending in 2019 after years of contention and lackluster enforcement, but it is important to note that Fall River’s PAYT program faced uniquely challenging circumstances that would be very hard to replicate in Pittsfield. Although, even with its challenges, The Herald News reported ending PAYT cost the Fall River $2.3 million in annual revenue and led to a dramatic spike in waste tonnage and disposal costs.
The quality of bags is also something to watch out for, as while Waste Zero produces custom trash bags, the initial round of bags might not be where the city needs them to be. For example, Natick, another Waste Zero community, recently had to work with the company after fielding complaints about faulty and easily torn bags, resulting in the city getting more durable bags.
When you dig into the data behind PAYT generated by thousands of other communities over the course of many years, there is a lot to like about it, though it’s important to note that not every PAYT policy is the same and each community requires a custom approach that works for them.
Whether or not it can pass the hurdles of local politics is another matter. It’s no secret that during an unprecedented global pandemic and economic recession, many — like City Councilor Anthony Maffucio, who moved unsuccessfully to shelve the proposal last month — might see it as the wrong time to fret about trash costs.
But the data doesn’t lie. And while its timing might not be ideal, PAYT nevertheless shows promise and potential.