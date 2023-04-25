Cities are built environments that must prioritize the needs of people if they are to succeed — a mission that’s caused struggles for cities like Pittsfield.

At the center of this battle is balancing the needs of automobile traffic with everything else, particularly pedestrians. I’ve often cited city designer and Williams College graduate Jeff Speck’s excellent book “Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time.” It’s worth a read for anyone concerned with this topic, as it breaks down the issue in a digestible and insightful way. Per Speck, city design that only accounts for automobiles creates places that are “easy to get to but not worth arriving at,” whereas city design that excludes cars “is to condemn [a city] to death.” Most places require city design that is somewhere in between.

60% of Pittsfield sidewalks are in poor condition or worse. How much time and money will it take to fix them? A 2021 comprehensive study of the 144 miles of city sidewalks found that about 90 miles were so dinged up, overgrown or cracked that they could only be classified as poor, very poor, serious or failed. City leaders are the putting the power of detailed data and city dollars behind a fix.

A recent Eagle report that found most of Pittsfield’s sidewalks in poor or worse condition further highlights how pedestrian travel has been deprioritized in the city. In the story, there were a few instances of residents opting to walk in the road rather than on the sidewalk because it offered a smoother journey, an all-too-common sight in the city. In the warmer months, I often see people in wheelchairs do the same; I don’t think it’s possible to navigate some city sidewalks in a wheelchair, specifically in areas that have been warped by roots, erosion and other factors.

Thankfully, the city has allocated millions of dollars to fix them and will work on any asphalt sidewalk when an adjacent street ends up on the city’s annual repaving list, but much more needs to be done in order to make our pedestrian walkways more useful, safe, comfortable and interesting — key benchmarks Speck outlines for walkable streets. When obtained, they improve pedestrian safety as well as increase foot traffic in their communities, which often can produce an economic boon.

Repairing sidewalks is a step toward improving pedestrian safety, though it must be said that even if every sidewalk in the city were in perfect condition, there would still be key areas where they fall short. One of the most glaring ones is their state in the winter months, as Pittsfield’s current policy of handing off snow clearing responsibilities to property owners always leaves a patchwork scenario where some stretches of sidewalk are cleared and some are not. Imagine if we applied this same policy to clearing the roads: Recovery from any snowstorm would be slow and the quality of the cleanup efforts would greatly vary all across the city, making some roads impassable longer for extended periods of time.

Beyond those factors, it is important to think critically on how city design impacts the usefulness of the city’s sidewalks, as it also has a huge impact on safety. All over Pittsfield and Berkshire County in general, you will see dirt footpaths that defy city design known as “desire paths,” which often represent the most convenient or useful way to get to a particular spot.

My favorite one in the county is the one that runs along Dalton Avenue that starts just past the parking lot of Harbor Freight Tools and runs right up to the James E. Callahan Memorial Bridge. This footpath exists only because city designers deemed it necessary to install sidewalks along only one side of this stretch of Dalton Avenue — a widespread practice in Pittsfield’s city design.

Design like this led to a 2016 assessment from the nonprofit WalkBoston to conclude that Pittsfield pedestrians often took “the path of least resistance, crossing roads where there are no crosswalks, and walking along roads where there are no sidewalks” due to poor city design.

Aside from dirt desire paths, inconvenient design also leads to an increase in jaywalking. A great example of this is the four-way intersection of Center/Elizabeth streets and West Housatonic Street, which has pedestrian crossings at three of the four parts of the intersection, with the portion of West Housatonic Street leading to the Hot Dog Ranch and Angelina’s being the odd one out. Unsurprisingly, jaywalking is common on that part of the street, as while there are crosswalks eventually further down on it, they’re not in places that matter or make sense.

This winter provided painful examples of why city design matters, especially for pedestrian safety, which prompted action from city leaders. But we need not wait for tragedy to think seriously about how we can improve the comfort and safety of our walkways, though it is important to realize that change cannot happen overnight.

“We have 60, 70 and 80 years of prioritizing motor vehicles over other modes of transportation, which puts everyone else in danger,” Ricardo Morales, Pittsfield’s Commissioner of Public Utilities, said after the death of Shaloon Milord brought attention to the dangerous configuration of West Street. “Deconstructing those 80 years of road construction is going to be very difficult and we need to prioritize.”

Morales is correct: Prioritizing our walkways is key, not only in design but upkeep as well, though change will be slow. Nevertheless, if done consistently and carefully, it could create a future city that is safer to walk with more useful pedestrian routes.