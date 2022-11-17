PITTSFIELD — Fall’s time is running out in the Berkshires. The blazing fall foliage has already given way to the season’s first snow, bringing with it issues of mobility and public safety — especially if you’re a pedestrian in Pittsfield.

Drivers in the city are fortunate to have plowed roads on a regular basis. In fact, some private roads will see city plows this year. Pedestrians, however, will once again face a patchy network of cleared and covered walkways, some of which can prove dangerous to both the able-bodied and the disabled.

“Clearing city sidewalks of ice and snow is an inconsistent affair, and on that point, most agree,” The Eagle reported in 2019. “But what to do about that remains even more difficult to get through. Pedestrians in residential areas say unshoveled sidewalks can make for treacherous travel, while downtown leaders wonder if enough is being done to keep sidewalks along North Street safe and inviting for residents and visitors.”

The central instigating factor for this prolonged issue is the fact that the city passes the responsibility of clearing sidewalks to abutting property owners, with fines being issued to those who do not comply within 24 hours of a snowstorm. This spares the city a pricey expense, but it is an imperfect solution to clearing public walkways that cannot reach 100 percent compliance for myriad reasons.

Abandoned properties and negligent owners are two such factors that prevent complete compliance and severely limit the policy’s effectiveness. The Eagle also reported that the city is limited on how much it can hold noncompliant properties accountable. In 2019, only one inspector was tasked with “nuisance control” duties that included ensuring sidewalks were cleared after snowstorms, though the city has recently looked into increasing the number of inspectors to five.

It’s also worth noting that a fine system also has its limiting factors. For some, the $25 to $100 fines might not be enough for them to prioritize clearing sidewalks especially if enforcement runs lax. Meanwhile, those living with fixed incomes, like seniors, might find themselves in a financial hole if they incur too many fines. Furthermore, while those fines rack up, the sidewalks outside those properties remain uncleared.

I explored many of these aspects in a 2019 column that looked at the possibility of the city’s neighborhoods adopting the snowplowing model of SnowBuddy, which is a service that uses a financial model akin to public radio. I still think that it’s an interesting idea that can work for neighborhoods who have the financial means to implement it. Even so, if Pittsfield wants every sidewalk plowed or shoveled in a timely manner, it needs a more proactive citywide approach that would work for the sidewalks abutting all properties in the city — even its abandoned and blighted ones.

Answers out west?

The city of Minneapolis has a sidewalk clearing policy similar to Pittsfield’s: abutting property owners are responsible for clearing them and are given 24 hours after every snowfall to do so. But there is one key difference: After a certain amount of time, the city hires contractors to clear the sidewalks for them at cost to the property owner, which can cost as high as $240/hour, according to The Star Tribune.

However, it is important to note that this is seen as a last resort and property owners are given a warning letter before that happens. The city has to receive a complaint to initiate the process. That still leaves a lot of time for dangerous sidewalks to exist in the city, which has prompted an effort to get the municipality to take on the responsibility of plowing sidewalks.

“Even able-bodied people find it really hard to navigate our city on foot,” Ashwat Narayanan, executive director of Our Streets Minneapolis, which focuses on making the city more pedestrian-friendly, told Twin Cities news outlet Racket. “It often means that, for people who are disabled, people who have cognitive challenges, people with strollers, the city pretty much becomes closed off, leading to a huge drop in quality of life.”

The benefits of municipal sidewalk snow removal are clear, as while it does come with more cost to taxpayers, it ensures that city sidewalks are cleared on a consistent basis and the clearing is of a consistent quality. (Pittsfield city code requires that property owners render sidewalks “safe and convenient for travel, to a width of 36 inches.”)

Dangerous sidewalks that even able-bodied people have trouble navigating are something Minneapolis and Pittsfield share too often, which you can see documented in the aftermath of snowstorms captured by Eagle photojournalists. It’s not an uncommon sight to see bikers, people on foot and people in wheelchairs take to the road instead of the city’s treacherous sidewalks, even days after a major snowstorm.

The city of Pittsfield and its people deserve better. The reality of a winter sidewalk clearing system based on fines alone is that some properties will either never comply or won’t comply in a timely manner. The only way to change that reality is for the city to reevaluate its policy and reconsider when it is appropriate for the municipality to take over this duty from noncompliant properties.

Winter sidewalk clearing is a consistent and persistent annual issue that requires a systematic solution to solving. It won’t disappear on its own; it must be met with proactive action.